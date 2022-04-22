North Texas had plenty on the line heading into the Conference USA women’s golf tournament this week, even though the Mean Green were assured of making an NCAA regional after moving into the top 50 of the national rankings.
There was pride. The chance to win a conference title in back-to-back years was also something UNT’s players talked about.
Those opportunities paled in comparison to what the Mean Green were really excited about.
“We talked about rings and how cool they are to win,” UNT coach Michael Akers said. “The ladies get fired up about them.”
The Mean Green have another ring on the way after completing a come-from-behind win on Wednesday.
UNT was sitting in sixth place after the first round before rallying to edge UTSA by a shot in the three-round event.
Some nifty roster management by Akers and clutch play in the closing holes helped the Mean Green pull through for a win that UNT’s coach believes says a lot about the program. The Mean Green lost one of the best players in program history in Lauren Cox after winning last season’s title, saw its best player Audrey Tan take a step back after winning last season’s individual title and still managed to win another C-USA championship.
“Winning a second title in a row solidifies where we are going,” Akers said. “We are all really excited. We are having a great year and are nationally competitive.”
UNT will soon find out where it is headed for the next step in its journey. The NCAA selection show is set for Wednesday.
The Mean Green will head into the unveiling of the NCAA tournament announcement field riding a wave of momentum after pulling through at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The course posed plenty of challenges. UNT won the tournament by shooting 71 over par.
“It was a very tough course in tough conditions,” Tan said after the tournament. “It definitely took a lot of mental strength and grit to persevere, but I think we all did our best to embrace what was thrown at us and handled it as well as we could. I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of this team.”
Tan shot 80 in the second round before coming back to move up six spots in the final round to finish in a tie for sixth with teammate Patricia Sinolungan.
UNT pulled through behind Tan, thanks largely to the Mean Green’s depth and the way Akers managed his players.
UNT shifted players in and out of its lineup to put the best combination on the course based on their health and ability to play in high winds or calm conditions. Akers also took how each of his players fared the previous day into account.
Marija Jucmane was subbed in for Ellie Roth in the second round. Roth played the first and third rounds. Jucmane played the second and third rounds. Emily Ricaud played the first and second.
“It certainly made a difference,” Akers said of UNT’s ability to substitute players.
UNT had the right combination on the course in the final round.
Jucmane birdied the 15th hole, Roth the 17th and Sinolungan the 18th to help UNT complete its comeback, one Akers attributed to the Mean Green’s mental toughness.
“We kept the right frame of mind,” Akers said. “We had to stay patient because the course was extremely difficult.”
The experience is one that could benefit UNT when it heads to the NCAA regionals.
“We have six good players and two and a half weeks,” Akers said. “We will have time to prepare.
“The girls are excited to see where we are going.”