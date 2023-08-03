North Texas had a really good idea of how it would go about tackling the challenge of covering for the loss of one of its more productive players in program history just a few months ago during spring practice.
Replacing KD Davis following his senior season was never going to be easy, but the Mean Green were set to have Larry Nixon III back, along with Jordan Brown and Kevin Wood.
The opening session of fall practice on Wednesday illustrated just how much has changed since then, and how big of a challenge the Mean Green face as they look to rebuild the second level of their defense heading into their season opener against Cal on Sept. 2.
Nixon transferred to Auburn, Wood was injured in the offseason, and UNT hit the transfer market to bring in two junior college players.
And that doesn’t take into account UNT moving Mazin Richards from the hybrid linebacker/defensive end role he filled last season to a more traditional defensive end spot.
All eyes will be on UNT’s quarterback race for the next few weeks in fall practice, but the linebacker spot doesn’t rank far behind in terms of places where the Mean Green are looking for growth this fall.
“We lost a lot of production at linebacker,” UNT coach Eric Morris said during American Athletic Conference media days. “Quarterback and linebacker are the two positions we have the least experience.
“We added two good athletes. We have to do a good job of getting those guys ready to compete at a high level.”
UNT added Chavez Brown and CJ Garnett after spring practice wrapped up.
The Mean Green’s hope is those two late additions, and a few returning players, will help fill the considerable hole in the second level of their defense.
Davis was the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year last season when he finished with 137 tackles. One great final season helped push his career tackle total to a program-record 428. Nixon was also highly productive last season as he finished with 104 stops.
The departure of both leaves a significant hole. With Wood expected to be out of the picture for most of fall camp, UNT is looking at a nearly entirely new unit.
UNT played with two linebackers, a hybrid defensive end/linebacker and a hybrid linebacker/safety last season.
Seven players combined to make 56 starts at those spots. Three of those players return after combining for 21 starts.
Of those starts, 13 were made by Richards, who is returning to the defensive end spot he played at Eastern New Mexico before transferring to UNT.
Even if Wood makes it back for the Cal game as expected, UNT is looking at having a dramatically different set of players manning the second level of its defense.
Jordan Brown finished with 34 tackles last season and is in position to start, along with veteran backup Carson Kropp. Redshirt freshman Ethan Wesloski will also have a chance to contribute.
The veteran members of UNT’s defense have liked what they have seen from the players the Mean Green will rely on as fall practice begins.
“There are a lot of guys who have stepped up,” cornerback Ridge Texada said. “Jordan Brown is looking good. Wesloski and the transfers are all ready.”
That is the hope as UNT looks to move to a 3-3-5 scheme under coordinator Matt Caponi.
The Mean Green have some quality players returning.
Fatafehi Vailea and Roderick Brown are both back and will help anchor what is expected to be a strong defensive front.
Richards will join that group this fall and has already made an impression.
Morris said Richards caught his eye on the first day of practice by putting pressure on UNT’s quarterbacks.
“It was the most fun I’ve had being out there in space covering tight ends and receivers, but I’m excited to just rush the passer now,” Richards said. “That’s what got me to North Texas.”
The challenge for UNT is to find a new set of players to fill in at linebacker behind Richards.
The process is one that is far from settled and will continue to unfold in the next few weeks.
