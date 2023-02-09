Aaron Scott had one chance to ice a huge win for North Texas on Thursday night only to see it slip away.
The sophomore wasn’t about to let another go by the wayside, not even with UAB’s monstrous 6-foot-11, 260-pound forward Trey Jemison heading right at him with a full head of steam.
Scott jumped right in front of Jemison with 34 seconds left in double overtime and took a charge that helped UNT pull away for an 82-79 win at the Super Pit.
UNT’s starting small forward made that huge defensive play just moments after he had a chance to ice the game at the free throw line at the end of regulation. Scott had two shots with the Mean Green down one with 2.5 seconds left.
He missed the first free throw before nailing the second.
“I should have made the first one,” Scott said. “That would have been game. I made the second one, owed them one in overtime and took that charge. That was one of the game-changing plays.”
UNT was up 78-77 when Scott took the charge. Kai Huntsberry hit two free throws with 22.7 seconds left to extend the Mean Green’s lead to three.
UAB guard Jordan Walker scored on a layup with 12.8 seconds left before Huntsberry answered with another two free throws with 9.0 seconds remaining.
UAB had one last chance, but Walker’s deep 3 was just short and UNT escaped with a thrilling win in a showdown between the last two Conference USA champions. The Mean Green won last season’s C-USA regular season title before UAB won the conference tournament.
“That was two heavyweights in the middle of the ring swinging until the last punch was thrown,” UNT guard Tylor Perry said. “I’m glad we are on the winning side.”
UNT (20-5) improved to 11-3 in C-USA play and remained in the thick of the conference title chase. Florida Atlantic (13-1) maintained its two-game lead on UNT, which is sitting in second in the standings, when it beat Rice on Thursday.
Mean Green coach Grant McCasland pointed to UNT’s poise down the stretch and a few key areas as the reason his team picked up a key win and remained on FAU’s heels in the C-USA race. The win was McCasland’s 200th at the NCAA level, a total that includes his time at UNT, Arkansas State and Midwestern State, a Division II school.
“UAB made huge plays,” McCasland said. “They kept making even bigger shots, but we stuck to our game plan. They draw the most fouls in our league, get to the line and are one of the best offensive rebounding teams. Those were the keys.”
UNT went 23 of 25 from the line, where UAB went just 5 of 10. The Mean Green also outrebounded the Blazers 39-32.
McCasland pointed to those stats as an indication that UNT was tougher than the Blazers (17-8, 8-6).
Perry led UNT with 28 points and was one of four Mean Green players who scored in double figures. He also played a role in slowing down Walker, who came into the night averaging 22.6 points per game and ranked third nationally in scoring.
Rubin Jones, UNT’s top perimeter defender, also played a role defending Walker, who finished with 20 points but shot just 8 for 20.
“Walker makes difficult shots himself and has so much gravity with other players he distorts your defense,” McCasland said. “Rubin was relentless in his effort to make it difficult. You are not going to stop him, but you have to make it as difficult as you can.”
Walker shot just one free throw on the night and missed it with the game on the line at the end of regulation. He went to the stripe for a one-and-one opportunity with 19.2 seconds left and the Blazers up 62-61.
Walker missed the front end. Scott went to the line a short time later for the pair he split. That miss appeared as if it might come back to haunt UNT when UAB took a five-point lead early in the first overtime before UNT came back to take a 72-69 edge.
KJ Buffen hit a corner 3 to tie the game again and send it into a second overtime.
Neither team led by more than three the rest of the way.
Huntsberry scored UNT’s last eight points and got into the paint over and over in the closing seconds.
“We had a lot of confidence in Kai,” Perry said. “He’s a bigger guard. When he has a smaller guard on him, we want him with the ball. He’s good at making plays and doesn’t get rattled.”
Neither did Scott. He calmly knocked down his second free throw to send the game to overtime after missing the first and made the key defensive play a short time later.
UNT did just enough from there to pull out the win.
“He learned from it,” McCasland said. “That is what we want our team to do. Aaron is growing every day he plays.”
North Texas 82, UAB 79 (2OT)
UAB (17-8, 8-6) – Buffen 2-5 0-1 7, Jemison 4-10 2-2 10, Lovan 2-4 0-0 4, Gaines 5-8 0-0 12, Walker 8-20 0-1 20, Davis 0-2 0-2 0, Brewer 3-7 2-2 10, Toney 2-5 0-0 5, Brewer 4-6 1-2 11. Totals 31-67 5-10 79.
NORTH TEXAS (20-5, 11-3) – Scott 1-5 3-4 5, Ousmane 7-12 1-2 15, Eady 1-2 0-0 3, Perry 7-18 10-10 28, Huntsberry 5-11 5-5 15, Jones 3-5 4-4 12, Sissoko 2-3 0-0 4, Martinez 0-0 0-0 0, Stone 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 23-25 82.
Halftime – UNT 30-25 Regulation – 62-62 First overtime – 72-72 Rebounds – UAB 32 (Buffen 7) UNT 39 (Scott 10) Fouled out – Gaines Assists – UAB 10 (Walker 4) UNT 10 (Scott, Huntsberry 3) Total fouls – UAB 22, UNT 10 A – 3,800.
