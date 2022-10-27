 Skip to main content
Turning point

Scholarship changed UNT defensive end Sifa Leota's life after struggles in high school

Sifa Leota 1

Defensive end Sifa Leota, center, walked on at North Texas after struggling with a case of pneumonia as a senior at Euless Trinity. The illness was just one of the obstacles Leota has overcome to become a contributor for the Mean Green.

 Manny Flores/Advancd Images of Texas

Sifa Leota has come to appreciate the benefits of playing college football just like the rest of his North Texas teammates.

The opportunity to continue his education and play with friends is near the top of the list that also includes something most of them never had to consider — having enough to eat.

Sifa Leota 3

North Texas defensive end Sifa Leota's father, Auauna Leota, died in May of a heart attack at the age of 53.
Sifa Leota 2

North Texas defensive end Sifa Leota went hungry at times growing up. UNT coach Seth Littrell awarded him a scholarship a few months ago. The food and training UNT has provided has helped him put on more than 50 pounds since high school.

North Texas defensive end Sifa Leota talks with a member of the Mean Green's coaching staff earlier this season at Apogee Stadium.
Sifa Leota 5

North Texas defensive end Sifa Leota (42) runs off the field at Apgoee Stadium with defensive tackle Roderick Brown, left. Leota has found a comfort zone with his teammates at UNT.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

