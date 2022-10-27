Scholarship changed UNT defensive end Sifa Leota's life after struggles in high school

Sifa Leota has come to appreciate the benefits of playing college football just like the rest of his North Texas teammates.
The opportunity to continue his education and play with friends is near the top of the list that also includes something most of them never had to consider — having enough to eat.
Leota endured some tough times growing up with his father, a former boxer better known as “Left Hook Al.” Auauna Leota died in May of a heart attack at the age of 53.
Losing his father is among a host of challenges Leota has faced over the last few years. He also had a bout with pneumonia as a senior at Euless Trinity that nearly derailed his football career.
UNT offered Leota a chance to walk on before the 2021 season. That opportunity changed his life.
Leota found a support system and caring teammates who have helped him thrive, including fellow Trinity product Manase Mose.
“I’ve been able to build a new family and new relationships with my brothers here,” Leota said. “Manase took me under his wing and helped me a lot.”
Leota has capitalized and carved out a role with the Mean Green, who enter a game at Western Kentucky on Saturday looking to make a run at a spot in the Conference USA title game. UNT (4-4) and WKU (5-3) are both 3-1 in league play.
The winner of this weekend’s game will take sole possession of second place in a league that will send its top two teams to the championship game. C-USA eliminated its divisions this year.
Leota has worked over the last two seasons to have the opportunity to contribute during a college team’s conference title run and has quietly carved out a role. He’s listed as a co-starter at devil, a hybrid linebacker/defensive end spot in UNT’s defense, with Mazin Richards.
Leota has made one start, in the third week of the season when UNT knocked off Texas Southern. He leads the Mean Green with five quarterback hurries to go along with 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
“Sifa is a guy who has a high motor, doesn’t stop and is relentless,” UNT defensive tackle Roderick Brown said. “Nothing is going to stop him. He’s going to run to the ball, attack the quarterback and hit hard. He’ll do whatever he has to in order to make a play.”
Leota’s talents could be critical for UNT this week in its game against the Hilltoppers. WKU quarterback Austin Reed ranks second in C-USA with an average of 305.5 passing yards per game.
Finding a way to pressure Reed will be vital to UNT’s chances of upsetting the Hilltoppers.
Richards has been UNT’s best pass rusher. He leads the Mean Green with 6.5 sacks, while Brown has added 4.0.
Leota gives UNT another option. The redshirt freshman is listed at 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds and has used his speed and quickness to post a team-high five quarterback pressures.
UNT defensive coordinator Phil Bennett began planning to take advantage of Sifa’s talents in the offseason.
“Sifa’s twitchy,” Bennett said. “His high school coach told me he’s unbelievable. He’s a different guy this year.”
That transformation is one Leota credits to the foundation UNT gave him to grow after a tough period in his life.
Leota entered his senior season at Trinity hoping to earn a college scholarship. Those hopes ended when he came down with his case of pneumonia.
“It was really bad,” Leota said. “I didn’t play until the playoffs. It runs in my family. My dad and I used to get it all the time.”
Leota ended up playing in four games in the playoffs, including a huge showdown with Allen. The game attracted the attention of college programs across the country due to the number of top recruits from both teams.
Trinity running back Ollie Gordon and Allen wide receivers Bryson and Blaine Green all played in that game and signed with Oklahoma State.
Leota made a series of key plays that day, a performance that helped him earn honorable-mention all-district honors, despite the fact he missed the entire regular season.
“It was the Allen game that helped me in recruiting,” Leota said. “I had two sacks, a pass deflection and a ton of tackles.
“North Texas saw me in that game.”
UNT defensive line coach Matt Passwaters and former quality-control assistant Steven Haunga called Leota and offered him a walk-on spot, despite the fact he was undersized.
“No one wanted me,” Leota said. “Not even the JUCOs. I was about 175 pounds.”
The opportunity UNT offered changed Leota’s life.
“I went hungry sometimes in high school and didn’t do too well in class,” Leota said. “Hearing I had an opportunity to walk on at UNT made me want to try in school again. I enjoy school more now.”
Leota was able to take that walk-on offer because of some help from Mose. Leota couldn’t afford the cost of room and board at UNT, so he slept on Mose’s couch for a year.
Leota’s older brother, Samuelu Leota, played with Mose at Trinity.
“Manase did a lot for me,” Leota said. “If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be in the position I am now.
“When I came here, I already had an older brother with Manase. That made it easier.”
So did the support structure UNT offered. UNT coach Seth Littrell put Leota on scholarship after spring practice a few months ago.
“I bounced back when I got here with my weight and got faster,” Leota said. “I got into the weight room. The food also helped. I didn’t eat anything at home because money was tight. It was just me and my dad. We didn’t have much.”
Leota is up to 230 pounds now and has become a more powerful and impactful player.
The support of UNT’s coaches and players helped Leota deal with the death of his father on May 29. Auauna Leota helped his son through some rough times financially and with his health so that he would have a chance to play in college.
Sifa Leota has capitalized on that opportunity.
“I’ve had a chance to grow here, especially now that I have a scholarship,” Leota said. “I don’t have to worry about paying for school or meals.
“It’s been gratifying to make plays with my brothers. It’s a blessing to be here.”