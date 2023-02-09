Skylar Savage was right in the middle of one of the memorable postseason runs in the recent history of North Texas athletics last spring.
Savage didn’t have a whole lot of experience heading into her freshman season with the UNT softball team. Not that it mattered.
UNT needed Savage to come through for a team that didn’t have a particularly deep staff. That is exactly what Savage did. She picked up a win over Nebraska and a save against Fordham in the Stillwater Regional of the NCAA tournament to cap a terrific debut season, one she will look to build on this weekend, when UNT opens the season at the Buzz Classic in Atlanta.
The Mean Green will face Illinois Chicago in the first game in the event at 8 a.m.
“The Nebraska game gave me confidence,” Savage said. “That game paid me back for how hard I had been working. It wasn’t just me. I had a solid defense behind me that was turning double plays and making crazy outs.”
Nearly all of those players return, which is a big reason UNT enters the season with high expectations after finishing 37-16 last season. The Mean Green are ranked No. 24 in D1 Softball’s Preseason Top 25 and were also picked to win Conference USA in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll.
“We’re not as good as we’re going to be yet,” UNT coach Rodney DeLong said. “We have a lot of veterans and experienced kids. We need to go play and see where we are.”
It certainly looks like UNT will like what it finds if one judges by preseason accolades.
Senior Ashley Peters was named C-USA’s Preseason Pitcher of the Year and was one of five UNT players named to the all-league team. Savage, catcher Kalei Christensen, outfielder Lexi Cobb and infielder Kailey Gamble were also named to the team.
D1Softball and Extra Inning Softball both named Gamble to their lists of the top 100 players in the country.
“We have a lot of returners, a good culture and good energy,” Cobb said. “It’s huge to return eight of our nine starters. The age, maturity and experience we gained last year are huge.”
Savage is among UNT’s players who gained the most from being thrown into the fire last season.
The 6-foot-2 sophomore played basketball and volleyball in high school. It wasn’t until Savage got to UNT that she focused on softball.
“I learned so much last year,” Savage said. “I played three sports, so I didn’t have time to focus on one. Being here for a year, I got to focus on pitching and my craft. I learned to set up hitters, tunnel my pitches and how to work counts — all the things that go into pitching.”
DeLong could see the difference that the experience Savage gained throughout the year made. She finished 15-8.
“When I stood behind her last year in scrimmages calling balls and strikes, I saw her miss over the plate a lot,” DeLong said. “She is doing a better job of commanding her pitches, throwing borderline pitches and not giving in.”
Peters should be better off because of it this year while helping anchor what is expected to be a deeper staff.
Peters, who went 20-7 last season, threw 172 2/3 innings with Savage not far behind at 159. No other UNT pitcher threw 10 innings.
“I give Ashley and Skylar all the credit for getting us through the season we had last year,” Christensen said. “They got the job done.”
DeLong made sure his top two pitchers have more help heading into the 2023 season when he landed Liberty transfer McKenzie Wagoner as well as freshmen Mackenzie Childers and Kayleigh Smith.
“Having more pitchers takes a lot off us,” Savage said. “We are a family in the bullpen. We have each other’s backs. It’s not just me and Ashley. We have more behind us.”
That added depth has UNT excited about its prospects to meet high expectations this season with a more experienced Savage helping lead the way.
“Skylar was very tough last year,” Peters said. “She was more of a thrower last year. This year she will be more of a pitcher. That year of experience will help her have a standout season.”
