Staff Writer
Zahodri Jackson is down to his last shot when it comes to his college career.
The Utah State transfer cornerback will be a senior in his debut season at North Texas this fall.
For players like Jackson, the opportunities to show what they can do are at a premium during spring practice. That’s what makes UNT’s 10 a.m. scrimmage on Saturday at Apogee Stadium vital.
The Mean Green have just two more Saturday scrimmages the rest of the way, Saturday and their spring game on April 9.
“This is a big opportunity to show what I can do,” Jackson said. “I’m an older guy, so a lot of the guys are looking to me. Every day is big for me.”
UNT is holding several of its top players out this spring, including linebacker KD Davis. The Mean Green have also experienced a rash of injuries that have other key players out.
Linebacker Sean-Thomas Faulkner and safety Nick Nakwaasah missed Friday’s workout.
Defensive coordinator Phil Bennett said he knows what some of his other key veterans can do and will likely limit their playing time the rest of the spring, including cornerback DeShawn Gaddie.
That confluence of events adds up to opportunity for players like Jackson and a few others who are looking to carve out roles as what has turned into a competitive spring between UNT’s offense and defense nears its conclusion.
“It’s been competitive and has gone back and forth,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said earlier this week. “Both sides have been getting better.”
UNT is hoping that improvement will help it build on a 6-7 season that culminated in a loss to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.
The Mean Green’s coaches and players believe they have progressed since spring drills got underway nearly a month ago. Their hope is to see continued growth on Saturday.
“I want to see consistency in the scrimmage,” Bennett said. “I’m looking for quality depth and to see us tackle well. I don’t want to see is give up a bunch of explosion plays and play within our means.”
Jackson is a part of UNT’s plans to continue its growth on defense, where the Mean Green made a dramatic jump last season. UNT allowed 27.5 points per game in Bennett’s first season, down from 42.8 the previous year.
Jackson started 10 games and played in 35 at Utah State before transferring to UNT. He’s competing for time in a secondary that returned largely intact.
Safety Makyle Sanders graduated after last season and was one of the few players UNT lost from the back end of its defense.
“We helped ourselves in the offseason,” cornerbacks coach Jarred Holley said. “Bringing in Z as a veteran guy who has played has strengthened our room. Our biggest thing was bringing in the right guys for our room and our system. In the secondary, guys can be up and down every week. Our guys have to be ready to go.”
Those secondary players will be tested by UNT’s quarterbacks, who are still competing for playing time in the late stages of spring practice. Returning starter Austin Aune has been first up throughout the spring but is being pushed by Jace Ruder and transfers Stone Earle and JD Head.
“The two older guys have been here in the system and are improving,” Littrell said. “We will get those guys a lot of reps. Those two guys who have been here six or seven days [Earle and Head], I’ve been impressed with their progress. We have a solid group. All four of them are talented.”
All four have struggled to crack UNT’s defense at times this spring.
Bennett attributes the Mean Green’s growth defensively in part to being challenged by UNT’s offense, particularly the team’s veteran offensive line.
“Our offensive line is the best in the conference,” Bennett said. “The matchup and battles have been really good. There is a toughness that is being acquired. That will help us.”
A few players will have the chance to show that they can help UNT’s defense continue to grow during the second scrimmage of the spring, including Jackson. He’s quickly found a home with the Mean Green after spending five years at Utah State.
“It’s going pretty well,” Jackson said. “I’m blessed to be here. I have my head down grinding and am trying to be an asset to the team.
“I feel like I fit in well.”