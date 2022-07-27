Sarah Fuller, the former Vanderbilt soccer goalie who brought North Texas into the national spotlight, announced Wednesday that her college career has come to a close. Fuller posted a acknowledging her decision. “After thoughtful deliberation I have decided to forgo my last and final semester of eligibility of soccer at North Texas,” Fuller wrote. “I am continuing my academic pursuits in the UNT MBA program for Sports Entertainment Management and will conclude my Masters in December of this year. “I wish UNT soccer all the best in the years to come and appreciate the massive support from the Mean Green Nation this past year.” Fuller landed in the national spotlight in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out Vanderbilt’s kickers. The Wylie native played goalie for the Vanderbilt soccer team and was invited to kick for the football team. Fuller went on to become the first woman to play and score in a Power 5 football game. Reaching that milestone drew national attention. She introduced Vice President Kamala Harris during President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Fuller transferred to UNT to finish her career. She started 17 games for UNT last season and picked up eight wins while posting a 0.71 goals-against average.
