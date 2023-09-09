Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: September 9, 2023 @ 11:43 pm
North Texas backup quarterback Jace Ruder is not with the Mean Green today after his wife gave birth.
UNT Athletics reporter
MIAMI — North Texas will have one less option as far as quarterbacks go today when the Mean Green take on Florida International.
Jace Ruder, a senior who fell out of the race for the starting job in fall practice, is back home with his wife.
The couple had a daughter this week.
Ruder started the first four games of the 2021 before Austin Aune took over and guided UNT on a five-game winning streak that landed the Mean Green in the Frisco Football Classic.
Ruder did not play last season and has not played so far this year.
A rainstorm blew through the Miami area this afternoon.
The weather has cleared up since, but there is a chance of rain at about 8 p.m.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.
