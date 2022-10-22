SAN ANTONIO — North Texas came into its game against UTSA on Saturday off the best performance in program history when it comes to running the ball.
The Mean Green rolled up a program-record 475 rushing yards in a win over Louisiana Tech and had five players finish with at least 62.
UNT went from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows in terms of its ground game in a matter of days after falling to UTSA 31-27 on Saturday at the Alamodome. The Mean Green managed just 22 yards on 21 carries against the Roadrunners.
UNT had 5 rushing yards in the first half, when the Mean Green struggled to get on track and take advantage of a solid half from their defense.
UNT led 6-3 at halftime.
“I will have to watch it on tape to see what happened in the first half,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “We didn’t run the ball as well as we wanted to. It all starts upfront.”
UNT was much better offensively in the second half when it scored 21 points and leaned on Austin Aune. UNT’s quarterback finished with 325 passing yards and three touchdowns.
“We were better and hit some shots and converted on some third-and-longs to stay on the field,” Littrell said of the second half.
Wide receiver Roderic Burns caught six passes for 139 yards, and tight end Var’Keyes Gumms added 62 yards and a touchdown.
UTSA quarterback Frank Harris threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns, while Brenden Brady added 112 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
The Mean Green were able to keep pace, thanks to the way their offense came to life, before UTSA made a few key plays late to pull out the win.
“We stuck to what we were doing," tight end Jake Roberts said. “We had to make the routine plays that open up a game. It was about getting settled in.”
Mistakes costly for UNT in second half
UNT gave up 28 points in the second half, a run that linebacker Mazin Richards attributed to a few key mistakes along the way.
The Mean Green gave up a series of big plays. Harris made one of the key plays of the game when he hit Zakhari Franklin for a 2-yard gain on fourth-and-2 on UTSA’s game-winning touchdown drive from the UNT 45.
The Roadrunners scored on four of their six possessions in the second half before kneeling on the ball to run out the clock.
“We made a couple of mistakes in the second half,” linebacker Mazin Richards said. “[Defensive coordinator Phil] Bennett told us we didn’t have a big margin for error. We made some mistakes that hurt us. We have five weeks to clean up those mistakes. We feel like we will play them again.”
UNT plays without key defender
UNT played without safety Quinn Whitlock, one of the key playmakers in its defense, due to injury.
The senior has been one of UNT's best playmakers throughout the season, both in coverage and as a blitzer. He has an interception and three pass breakups to go along with three quarterback hurries and two tackles for loss.
UNT moved safety Sean-Thomas Faulkner to Eagle, the hybrid linebacker/safety spot Whitlock usually plays. Keelan Crosby moved into the starting lineup at safety.
Faulkner and Crosby both finished with nine tackles.
UTSA also played without one of its key players. Safety Rashad Wisdom missed the game. He came into the day tied for fifth among Roadrunners players with 27 tackles.
