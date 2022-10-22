UNT-UTSA notebook
North Texas quarterback Austin Aune throws a pass during the Mean Green's loss to UTSA on Saturday at the Alamodome. UNT leaned on Aune after the Roadrunners shut down its running game.

SAN ANTONIO — North Texas came into its game against UTSA on Saturday off the best performance in program history when it comes to running the ball.

The Mean Green rolled up a program-record 475 rushing yards in a win over Louisiana Tech and had five players finish with at least 62.

