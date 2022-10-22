SAN ANTONIO — Frank Harris waited a year to avenge a disheartening loss to North Texas last season.
The opportunity came for UTSA’s quarterback in the form of 98 seconds at the end of the fourth quarter at the Alamodome on Saturday.
The Roadrunners’ senior quarterback capitalized, making a series of key plays on a seven-play 75-yard drive, none bigger than a 10-yard touchdown strike to De’Corian Clark with 15 seconds left that gave UTSA a 31-27 win.
“It’s devastating,” UNT linebacker Mazin Richards said. “It came down to the last play. Their players made a good play. It hurts, but we will be right back.”
UNT and UTSA came in tied atop the Conference USA standings at 3-0. The Roadrunners took control of the conference title race just a year after the Mean Green came up with one of their bigger wins in recent program history.
UNT beat UTSA last season 45-23 to spoil the Roadrunners’ perfect season after the they started the season 11-0.
The rematch was another classic. The teams combined for three touchdowns in the final 2:36.
UNT (4-4) was in position to ice the game when Isaiah Johnson scored on a 1-yard pass from Austin Aune with 1:38 left that gave the Mean Green a 27-24 lead.
UTSA (6-2) took over at its 25 with one last chance and drove for the winning touchdown.
The defending C-USA champions have dominated the league under coach Jeff Traylor, who came in with a 15-3 mark in league games.
The experience of coming through before paid dividends on UTSA’s final drive. Harris came up with two key plays on the final drive. He hit Zakhari Franklin for a 2-yard gain on fourth-and-2 from the UNT 45-yard line.
Officials initially gave Franklin the first down with 36 seconds left. The play was reviewed and the call stood.
“I don’t know if it was a first down,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “I haven’t seen it, but they reviewed it. I thought we had them.”
Harris hit tight end Oscar Cardenas down the middle of the field for 33 yards to the UNT 10 with 27 seconds left.
UTSA was set up for a chip-shot field goal to tie the game and went for the end zone. Harris lofted the ball to the corner of the end zone, where Clark, who is 6-foot-3, went up and hauled the ball in over Ridge Texada, UNT’s 5-foot-8 cornerback, in a mismatch.
“The offense did what they were supposed to do and took their timeouts,” Richards said. “They gave us a chance. They made two really good plays back-to-back, the seam route. The tight end made a good play and then they threw the jump ball. He made the play.”
UTSA sent the ensuing kickoff bounding down the middle of the field and recovered it to ice a game that was a tight battle the entire way.
UNT led 6-3 at the end of a tough half for both teams offensively.
The Mean Green had just 97 yards of offense in the first half when UNT capitalized on a big play from Texada early. The sophomore intercepted a Harris pass on the third play of the game to give UNT the ball at the UTSA 42.
The Mean Green couldn’t punch the ball in but managed a 49-yard field goal from Ethan Mooney. The senior added a 40-yard field goal later in the half.
UTSA drove into UNT territory four times but only managed a 32-yard field goal from Jared Sackett. The Mean Green came up with a fourth-down stop when defensive tackle Enoch Jackson sacked Harris on a play from the UNT 37.
Sackett later missed a 36-yard field goal. UTSA pushed the ball to the UNT 35 in the closing seconds of the first half but couldn’t get a field goal try off before the clock ran out.
UTSA took its first lead of the game early in the second half after Corey Mayfield Jr. intercepted an Aune pass. Brenden Brady scored on a 3-yard run to give the Roadrunners a 10-6 lead.
UNT answered three plays later with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Aune to Jake Roberts.
Aune hit both of his pass attempts on the three-play drive, including a 54-yard strike to Roderic Burns.
UNT led 13-10 in what turned into a back-and-forth game in the second half. Brady put UTSA back up with a 1-yard touchdown run that capped a 12-play drive that gave the Roadrunners a 17-13 lead.
UTSA had multiple chances to put UNT in a tough spot in the fourth quarter on a nine-play drive. The Mean Green faced three third downs on the possession and converted every one of them on passes from Aune.
Tight end Var’Keyes Gumms capped the drive with a 44-yard touchdown catch that put UNT up 20-17.
“We made routine plays at the end of the game,” UNT tight end Jake Roberts said. “That is stuff we practice. We didn’t have to do anything superhuman. We played our game and gave our team a chance to win.”
UNT had a chance but couldn’t come up with a stop. UTSA drove 55 yards in seven plays and scored on a 6-yard strike from Harris to Joshua Cephus that gave UTSA a 24-20 lead with 2:36 left.
The Mean Green came right back and drive 67 yards in five plays. Aune hit Burns for 17 yards and then found Gumms for 46 yards to the UTSA 4.
UNT took three plays to punch the ball in on Johnson’s touchdown.
Harris was left with just a few seconds to respond.
That’s just what he did to send UNT to a disheartening loss one season after stunning UTSA.
“We absolutely felt good coming off the field,” Roberts said. “We scored with 1:40 left and were up three. A couple of calls went their way, and their tight end made a good play. It burns.”