UNT-Rice shot

North Texas fell to Rice at the Super Pit on Thursday night. The Mean Green have lost two of their last three games.

 UNT sports information

North Texas could always count on at least one home win in Conference USA no matter the situation each season.

The Mean Green had Rice’s number when the Owls came to Denton.

McCasland mug

Grant McCasland

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you