North Texas could always count on at least one home win in Conference USA no matter the situation each season.
The Mean Green had Rice’s number when the Owls came to Denton.
That run of success came to a stunning end on Thursday at the Super Pit, where the Owls charged back from an 11-point deficit late in the first half to roll past the Mean Green 72-60.
UNT had won five straight games against Rice as well as 11 of the 12 meetings between the teams in Denton before the Owls turned the tables.
“It’s kind of embarrassing,” UNT guard Tyree Eady said. “They came into our gym and out toughed us and out played us in front of our home crowd.”
UNT (15-5) fell to 6-3 in C-USA play and saw its chances of repeating as the league’s regular season champion take a serious hit. The Mean Green fell to Florida Atlantic twice early in the league slate and fell three games back of the Owls in the loss column. FAU moved to 8-0 in C-USA with a win over UTSA on Thursday.
UNT has bigger concerns than the race for the conference title now after falling for the second time in their last three games.
The biggest is finding a way to get back to being themselves after falling to Rice (14-5, 5-3).
“We have always prided ourselves on being a tough team,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “Rice was the tougher team tonight.
“We have been able to play the game in a way that puts pressure on people. They put pressure on us.”
Rice finished with a 31-29 edge in rebounds and out scored UNT 32-20 in the paint. Owls guard Quincy Olivari scored 22 points without hitting a single shot from 3-point range.
Max Fiedler, Rice’s 6-foot-11 forward, scored 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting.
“Olivari is a good player,” forward Jayden Martinez said. “We tried to keep him off the line and force him to take tough shots. We didn’t do a good enough job of that.”
UNT guard Tylor Perry led the Mean Green with 18 points. Eady added 13 points, while fellow guard Kai Huntsberry added 10.
The Mean Green got just 11 points from starting forwards Abou Ousmane and Aaron Scott.
UNT appeared as if it would be able to overcome a tough day scoring in the paint in the second half when Huntsberry converted a three-point play to give the Mean Green a 48-42 lead.
Rice quickly answered when Huntsberry fouled Travis Evee on shot from behind the arc. Evee hit all three free throws and Cameron Sheffield followed with a 3 to tie the game at 48-48.
“We felt the squeeze for the first time,” McCasland said. “We needed to try to score and had some pretty good looks around the rim and couldn’t make twos. You have to be able to put pressure on the basket in a game like this.”
UNT struggled to reach that goal and saw Rice pull away with an 11-0 run. Fiedler hit a pair of free throws and Olivari scored in the paint to start the run.
Sheffield hit another 3 to put Rice up seven. UNT couldn’t respond and saw the Owls quickly pull away.
The Mean Green went scoreless for more than five minutes down the stretch.
“They showed their maturity late,” Eady said. “They have a lot of experience and a lot of guys who have been there. They showed a lot of grit and got the 50-50 balls and rebounds. They were the more mature and tougher team and deserved that win.”
The way the game ended was all the more shocking considering the way it began. UNT dominated early and jumped out to a 13-2 lead. Perry opened the game with a 3 before Scott capped the Mean Green’s early run with a three-point play.
Rice quicky worked its way back into the game and trailed 31-28 after Perry hit a 3 just before halftime.
UNT came into the day allowing just 54.4 points per game. Rice scored 44 in the second half alone while turning the game around. The 72 points UNT allowed were the most since its 84-61 loss to Villanova in the 2021 NCAA tournament.
“They looked like they knew what they needed to do to win,” McCasland said. “They matched our physicality on the glass and were patient and physical in the paint. When they didn’t get what they wanted, they got to the free throw line. They played the game in a way that allowed them to win. We lost composure and didn’t execute the way we needed to.”
Rice 72, North Texas 60
RICE (14-5, 5-3) – Fiedler 8-11 2-2 18, Mason 2-7 0-0 4, Evee 0-4 12-13 12, Olivari 9-14 4-4 22, Sheffield 3-4 1-2 10, Huseinovic 2-4 0-0 4, Lieppert 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-47 19-21 72.
NORTH TEXAS (15-5, 6-3) – Scott 1-4 1-1 3, Ousmane 3-9 2-4 8, Eady 4-5 2-3 13, Perry 6-15 2-2 18, Huntsberry 4-12 1-1 10, Jones 1-4 0-2 2, Stone 0-2 0-0 0, Martinez 2-5 0-0. Totals 21-56 8-13 60.
Halftime – UNT 31-28 Three-point goals – Rice 3-7 (Mason 0-2, Olivari 0-1, Sheffield 3-3, Huseinovic 0-1) UNT 10-27 (Scott 0-1, Eady 3-4, Perry 4-12, Huntsberry 1-2, Jones 0-2, Stone 0-1, Martinez 2-5) Fouled out – none Rebounds – Rice 31 (Olivari 8) UNT 29 (Scott, Ousmane 6) Assists – Rice 12 (Evee 5), UNT 9 (Huntsberry 5) Total fouls – Rice 14, UNT 13 A – 4,000.
