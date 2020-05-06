The last few months have been a frantic time for the North Texas basketball program and for one of its top recruits.
The Mean Green won the Conference USA regular season title before its season came to an unexpected end due to the spread of the coronavirus.
New Mexico Junior College forward Terence Lewis had issues of his own to deal with due to the pandemic but could always count on UNT assistant coach Matt Braeuer and head coach Grant McCasland to stay in touch.
Those relationships led Lewis, a 6-foot-7 small forward, to commit to UNT late last month despite never visiting the school due to the shutdown in college athletics.
“With the coronavirus going on, a lot of players had to make a decision without taking a visit,” Lewis said this week. “I felt comfortable committing to North Texas because Coach B and coach Mac want me to excel in my game
“I can trust coach Braeuer. We have a great relationship. I can talk to him on and off the court.”
Lewis was an honorable mention NJCAA All-American last season, when he averaged 18.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game for the Thunderbirds. He posted a pair of double-doubles in the Region V tournament.
Lewis finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds in a second-round loss to Clarendon. He chose UNT over offers from more than a dozen other schools, including BYU and Nevada.
Lewis named his ability to score inside and rebound as his biggest strengths. He appears to be a perfect fit for UNT after the Mean Green lost forward Deng Geu to graduation.
“The coaches want me to go in, play my game and do what I’m best at doing,” Lewis said.
The addition of Lewis wrapped up UNT’s recruiting class of five players.
The Mean Green signed one other junior college prospect in South Carolina Salkehatchie point guard Mardrez McBride.
UNT also landed prep school products Abou Ousmane, a power forward from Scotland Campus Sports in Pennsylvania, and Mykell Robinson, a small forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas.
Houston Yates guard Rubin Jones signed with UNT in the fall.
UNT’s five-player class is ranked No. 48 nationally by Rivals.com.
The Mean Green put together its class following one of the best seasons in recent program history. UNT finished 20-11.
“I am excited about this class and am intrigued by how things will fit together,” Lewis said. “I can’t wait to showcase my talent and win.”
UNT was the No. 1 seed heading into the C-USA tournament that was called off after the first round due as the shutdown in college athletics began.
UNT had six junior college players on its roster last year. The success UNT has had with junior college players and the way those players excelled with the Mean Green also factored into Lewis’ decision.
“There were many things that led me to commit,” Lewis said. “Winning was definitely a part of it.”