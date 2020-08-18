The University of North Texas will reduce capacity at Apogee Stadium this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An email sent to fans with season tickets on Tuesday says UNT will limit capacity to 25% in the bowl of the venue and 50% in the club and suite levels.
Masks or facial coverings will be required at all times in the stadium.
“UNT athletics officials continue to closely monitor public health recommendations related to COVID-19 at the state, county, city, and campus levels in order to provide Mean Green fans with a safe and enjoyable experience this fall,” the university’s email read.
The move could create a ticket crunch for UNT fans in the venue that seats 30,850. The seating limitations UNT instituted Tuesday will reduce the capacity of the venue to approximately 8,000.
The school will have to reserve an allotment of tickets for fans of its opponents, which will further cut into the total available for Mean Green fans. UNT’s contract for its season-opening game against Houston Baptist University on Sept. 5 calls for UNT to provide 300 complimentary tickets to Houston Baptist.
The Mean Green averaged 21,358 fans for six home games last season, when they sold 7,885 season tickets though all avenues including corporate sponsorships. UNT drew a season-low 16,094 fans for a win over Middle Tennessee State University in October.
UNT addressed a potential reduction in the capacity of Apogee in May when it implemented a ticket assurance program as the pandemic continued to impact the sports world.
The policy gives season ticket holders and students top priority for seats at Apogee now that capacity has been limited.
UNT sent separate emails to fans who own the rights to seats in the club level and lower bowl of the stadium addressing how the school will seat them in a manner that supports social distancing this fall. Those measures will include moving fans from their normal seats for one season.
The school has yet to publicly address its plans for student seating.
UNT fans who sit in the bowl of the venue will be allowed to pick seats from the available inventory. The order in which fans select seats will be based on the program’s priority points system. Points are calculated annually taking into account previous ticket purchases and contributions to the Mean Green Scholarship Fund.
Each fan will be assigned a time when they can log on to their UNT ticketing account and select seats from those available. Seat selection will take place next week, Aug. 24-28.
Evan Dolezal, a longtime UNT fan who has owned the rights to four seats since Apogee opened in 2011, plans to attend games and said he believes he’ll have enough points to claim four seats for the upcoming season.
“It’s probably fine because the people who have been giving over the years will get the better seats,” Dolezal said. “There will be people who don’t come this year. That will open up seats for everyone else.”
UNT informed fans who have club seat tickets that some of them could be relocated for the upcoming season. The school will use its priority points system to determine which fans will be moved.
UNT told club seat holders that a school official will reach out to them in the next two weeks.
The school’s ticket assurance program also established protocols if games are canceled this fall due to the pandemic. The program is designed to encourage fans to purchase tickets despite the uncertainty surrounding the season.
UNT fans will be allowed to receive a refund for tickets if games are canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. Fans can also apply money from unused tickets to future purchases or donate the money to the Mean Green Scholarship Fund, which helps cover the cost of scholarships for UNT’s athletes.
UNT still has a six-game home slate but has already had its game at Texas A&M University canceled; it had been scheduled for Sept. 12. Texas A&M is a member of the Southeast Conference, which has implemented a 10-game conference-only schedule.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced in June that he would allow stadiums to operate at 50% capacity. Texas A&M announced Wednesday that it has dropped its capacity to 25%, joining a host of other schools that have also done so, including the University of Texas and Texas Tech University.
Texas A&M had announced Tuesday that it would operate at 30% of capacity before quickly revising its figure.
Operating at less than the state’s maximum capacity will help UNT protect its fans but will also put more financial pressure on the program.
UNT athletic director Wren Baker estimated earlier this year that the cancellation of spring sports and the NCAA men’s basketball tournament would cost the program up to $2.5 million.
UNT was set to receive $1.25 million for playing at Texas A&M this fall.
Reducing the capacity at Apogee will create another financial hit for UNT by cutting into its ability to bring in money through ticket and concession sales.
Baker said UNT saw a significant increase in fans renewing their season tickets heading into the deadline in late June.
“It’s important for us to get a sense of the renewals and total season tickets so that we can plan appropriately on the various possibilities related to potential capacity caps,” Baker said.
That cap went into place this week as the pandemic continued to impact UNT’s athletics department.