“The event made an impression on me,” Smith said. “The environment was great, and the coaches are trustworthy. The players all said they love the place.”
UNT has gotten off to a quick start in putting together its second recruiting class of the Morris era. The Mean Green have already landed six players from the class of 2024, including a few who attended Saturday’s event.
UNT’s hope is to add to that haul over the next few days when players can visit campuses. Players are permitted to take visits up until June 25.
Morris pointed to the importance of the event on his Twitter account before players arrived.
“Getting ready to start an EPIC Saturday in Denton TX!!,” Morris wrote.
The event certainly made an impression on Smith, who visited with running back Oscar Adaway III and Chanler Rogers, a quarterback who was among the Mean Green’s top signees in its last recruiting class.
“The food was good and everyone on the staff was nice,” Smith said. “You get to know all the coaches, not just your position coach.”
Smith has seen his recruiting process pick up in recent weeks. Boston College, Nebraska and Washington have all offered Smith a scholarship. Baylor has been in contact with him but has yet to offer.
Smith has yet to make a decision on where he will continue his career, but he walked away from UNT’s event with a positive feeling.
“I’m kind of set on North Texas,” Smith said. “I visited once before, and it was nothing but good vibes. I haven’t committed yet, but I’m thinking about doing it later this week or next week. I have to talk it over with my family.”
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.