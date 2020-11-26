North Texas didn’t have many questions heading into its season opener against Mississippi Valley State on Thursday.
The Mean Green have three starters returning in addition to a host of other key players. One of the few dilemmas UNT faces is how it will replace the perimeter shooting it lost following the departure of Umoja Gibson and DJ Draper after last season.
If UNT’s 116-62 win over the Delta Devils on Thursday at the Super Pit is any indication, the Mean Green have plenty of options.
Mardrez McBride showed why he was considered one of the top shooters in junior college basketball last season while leading a record-setting barrage from beyond the 3-point arc. McBride hit all but one of his seven shots from 3-point range on a night UNT hit a program-record 21 shots from deep in a season-opening win.
“We have a lot of guys who love to get into the gym,” McBride said. “The passes hit us right in the chest. You have to make shots.”
McBride was one of eight UNT players who made dropping shots in from deep look at whole lot easier than it typically is.
James Reese hit five of his seven attempts on his way to scoring 21 points, matching McBride for the team high.
The pair paved the way for UNT to break the program’s single-game record of 19 makes from 3-point range. The Mean Green made 19 three times in program history, the last coming in a win over Arkansas-Little Rock on Dec. 7 of last year. UNT went 21-for-33 from deep against the Delta Devils.
UNT coach Grant McCasland credited the Mean Green’s shooting performance to the work his players have put in, while also citing the way they worked the ball to get open shots.
“We have talked to them about playing the right way,” McCasland said. “Turning down good looks to get a better look was the name of the game all night long. How do we turn down a good look to get a great look?”
UNT moved the ball effectively against the Delta Devils (0-2) and frequently ended up with wide-open looks on the perimeter. When those looks were there, UNT knocked them down.
“The whole team moved the ball well,” Reese said. “I wouldn’t have gotten shots I did without them.”
The way UNT shot the ball was an encouraging sign for a team that lost two of its key perimeter threats in Gibson and Draper. Gibson transferred to Oklahoma after hitting 86 shots from 3-point range last season. Draper graduated after shooting 51.2% from deep.
McCasland was anxious to see how McBride and other players would fare in filling that void. McBride ranked third among junior college players last season at South Carolina Salkehatchie in 3-point field goal percentage at just under 53%.
“We recruited these guys and knew that they could make shots,” McCasland said. “It gives them a better feel to get off to a good start.”
McBride set the tone for the first half when he hit two 3s in the opening moments of the first half.
“I felt really comfortable,” McBride said. “Hitting a few helped me get going.”
The rest of UNT’s players quickly got into the act. Six UNT players scored in double figures.
“It definitely gets contagious,” McCasland said of UNT’s hot shooting from deep. “These guys practice a lot. They have repped and prepared for this. We have talked about how important that is.”
MVSU couldn’t keep up. Treylan Smith scored 19 points and Devin Gordon added 12 for the Delta Devils, who were playing for a second straight night. MVSU lost its season opener to Arkansas on Wednesday.
McCasland was just thankful to have the opportunity to play after the season was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It took a lot of administrative coordination,” McCasland said. “It was not easy to get to this point.”
McCasland hit a milestone in his time at UNT with the win. He improved to 40-13 at UNT on a night the Mean Green unveiled their 2020 Conference USA championship banner.
UNT acknowledged the title and the banner before tipoff and then went out and put on one of the best shooting performances in program history.
“We have worked hard at shooting the basketball and shot it well today,” McCasland said. “It was fun to get out on the court and play.”