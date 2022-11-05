Austin Aune is in the midst of one heck of a run in what might be his final season at North Texas.
The former Argyle standout threw for a career-high 414 yards and five touchdowns Saturday, when the Mean Green rolled to a 52-14 win over Florida International at Apogee Stadium.
Aune gave a whole lot of credit to his wide receivers on a day the Mean Green needed them more than ever.
UNT was down two key running backs as Oscar Adaway III and Isaiah Johnson were both ruled out due to injury before kickoff. The Mean Green lost fellow running back Ayo Adeyi after he carried the ball seven times.
Those losses put a lot of pressure on Aune and his receivers to come through. That is just what they did as UNT won for the fourth time in its last five games.
“When we can have everyone locked in like that, it makes us more dangerous,” Aune said. “Everyone did a good job of that. It’s a credit to the receivers for getting open.”
Aune maintained throughout the year that this would be his final season at UNT. He left the door for a return cracked on Saturday.
“I will see how this year ends and maybe consider it,” Aune said.
It’s easy to see why he’s pondering a return with the way he played Saturday.
Aune got a host of targets involved. Smart caught five passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. Nine players caught passes for UNT, including four who had a touchdown grab.
Jyaire Shorter caught two passes for 92 yards and scored on both.
Tight end Var’Keyes Gumms caught a 10-yard touchdown pass, giving him five touchdowns on the season, tying him with Andy Blount and Jason Pirtle for second on the single-season list for a tight end.
Jordan Smart had five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown.
“The offensive line held their own, and Aune threw dots,” Smart said. “I didn’t know he had 400 yards. That’s’ really good. Receivers got open and made the plays we make in practice. It brings the entire offense confidence.
UNT’s wide receivers were all the more important on a day the Mean Green were shorthanded at running back. UNT managed to rush for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Adeyi rushed for 59 yards before he left the game.
Backup quarterback Stone Earle rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown to lead UNT. Qualon Farrar and BK Jackson both saw action and rushed for 24 and 17 yards, respectively.
“Aune had a tremendous game with how explosive he was,” Littrell said. “Our receivers did a great job down the field making some huge catches, and the offensive line did a great job protecting him.”
Davis sparks UNT’s defense, moves up on leaders list
Senior linebacker KD Davis moved into second place on UNT’s career tackles list in the Mean Green’s win over FIU.
Davis finished with a team-high seven stops, pushing his career total to 386. He passed UNT Hall of Fame linebacker Craig Robertson, who had 381 tackles from 2006-10.
Davis trails Byron Gross, another Hall of Famer, who finished with 418 from 1987-90.
Davis’ performance helped spark a terrific outing from UNT’s defense. The Mean Green allowed just 258 yards.
Linebacker Kevin Wood and safety Logan Wilson both intercepted passes.
“We played hard defensively,” Littrell said. “They are playing well, feeding off each other and are making their routine plays. We were not consistent with that early in in the season. You can see how good this defense can be. We see it every single day in practice. Building that confidence has been huge for us. You have to give a lot of credit to our defensive staff.”
Littrell pleased with UNT’s consistency
Littrell was pleased with the way UNT came back and played well after an emotional win over Western Kentucky last week.
The Mean Green beat the Hilltoppers in a battle for second place in the C-USA standings. UNT played one of its best games in its 40-13 win over WKU.
There was no letdown by the Mean Green, who turned around and played another solid game as they built momentum late in the season.
“I’m really proud of our team,” Littrell said. “After a hard loss, it’s hard to bounce back mentally. It’s no different after a huge win on the road. We needed a great week of preparation to get better. It showed.
“We came out fast and built on last week. We played well on all three phases and attacked. We played free and did a lot of great things. It was a great team win.”