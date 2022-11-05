UNT-FIU notebook
North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter breaks free for a touchdown during the Mean Green's win over Florida International on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. Shorter caught two passes — both for TDs.

 Al Key/DRC

Austin Aune is in the midst of one heck of a run in what might be his final season at North Texas.

The former Argyle standout threw for a career-high 414 yards and five touchdowns Saturday, when the Mean Green rolled to a 52-14 win over Florida International at Apogee Stadium.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

