North Texas picked up a commitment from Coppell wide receiver Baron Tipton on Wednesday. Tipton, left, caught 11 touchdown passes as a junior and was recruited by offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Jordan Davis.
Baron Tipton felt like he was flying under the radar when it came to recruiting just a few months ago, despite putting together an impressive junior season for Coppell.
A productive spring and summer changed everything for the 6-foot-4 wide receiver.
Tipton focused on improving his route running and played for Team Grind on the 7-on-7 summer passing game circuit.
North Texas was among a host of programs that noticed the way Tipton developed and offered him a scholarship. He became the fourth wide receiver to commit to the Mean Green in the last few days late Wednesday night.
“North Texas was the first program that believed in me,” Tipton said. “I really like the coaches and the offense they’re going to run fits me. I feel like I could perform really well in it.”
Tipton flashed his potential last season when he caught 34 passes for 488 yards and 11 touchdowns while serving as Coppell’s big-play threat in the passing game.
That performance earned Tipton second-team All-District 6-6A selection honors.
“Playing for Coppell definitely helped me,” Tipton said. “Our district is very competitive. We can’t slack off in any of our games.”
One of Tipton’s best games of his junior season came in Coppell’s loss to McKinney in the bi-district round of the playoffs. He caught four passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns.
Tipton turned his attention to refining his skills following the season and saw that approach pay off, particularly during the summer. Team Grind won three of the four tournaments it played in.
“I improved my route running,” Tipton said. “Playing with Team Grind helped a lot. That’s when I blew up.”
UNT was the first Division I program to offer Tipton back on April 28. Jordan Davis, the Mean Green’s offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach, recruited Tipton.
Tipton was also offered a scholarship by the three Service Academies — Army, Navy and Air Force — as well as Arkansas State.
New UNT coach Eric Morris has vowed to open up the Mean Green’s offense this fall. The change from previous seasons that saw UNT lean on its running game made playing for the Mean Green all the more appealing for Tipton.
“North Texas is going to throw the ball a lot more,” Tipton said. “It will be a lot like the offense we run at Coppell. The coaches talked about it.”
UNT recruited Tipton as an outside receiver.
“I will play on the outside and will be a jump-ball guy,” Tipton said. “That is what I specialize in.”
Tipton displayed those talents during one of UNT’s summer camps for top recruits and became the latest player to join the Mean Green’s 2024 recruiting class that now includes four highly regarded wide receivers.
The Mean Green previously added Pflugerville Weiss product Jacques Spradley-Demps, who is 6-foot-1 and also projects as an outside receiver.
Austin Vandergrift senior Miles Coleman and Houston North Shore product Christopher Barnes have also both committed to UNT and are expected to play in the slot.
The Mean Green have several wide receivers nearing the end of their college careers, including Roderic Burns and Kaylon Horton. Both will be seniors in the fall.
Burns led UNT in receptions (40) and receiving yards (676) last season. The Mean Green have six more receivers who will be juniors this fall, including key contributors Damon Ward and Jordan Smart.
“We added four good receivers in the last week,” Tipton said. “In two or three years, we’ll be really good.”
