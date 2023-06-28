Baron Tipton art

North Texas picked up a commitment from Coppell wide receiver Baron Tipton on Wednesday. Tipton, left, caught 11 touchdown passes as a junior and was recruited by offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Jordan Davis.

 Twitter/Baron Tipton

Baron Tipton felt like he was flying under the radar when it came to recruiting just a few months ago, despite putting together an impressive junior season for Coppell.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

UNT 2024 football recruits

The following players have committed to sign with North Texas as part of its 2024 recruiting class.

Player Position School
Christopher Barnes Wide receiver Houston North Shore
Luke Carter Tight end Katy
Miles Coleman Wide receiver Austin Vandergriff
Tyler Harrington Tight end Humble Kingwood
Brandon Jones Safety South Oak Cliff
Micho Lavine Linebacker Millwood (Okla.)
Jacques Spradley-Demps Wide receiver Pflugerville Weiss
Jaydon Smith Safety Ingleside
Baron Tipton Wide receiver Coppell
Brandon Young Jr. Tight end Mansfield Legacy
Kerry Williams Cornerback South Oak Cliff

