Randy Clements was looking for somewhere to land back in spring of 2021, long after most of the coaching staffs in college football had been solidified for the year.
Ole Miss was three days removed from spring practice when Lane Kiffin fired Clements and left him looking for somewhere to land.
Clements won’t forget the lifeline North Texas coach Seth Littrell threw him back then, one that set him up well for his first season with the Mean Green — from an official standpoint, anyway.
Littrell hired Clements as his offensive line coach as part of an offseason shuffle of his staff just a few weeks ago.
The move is one Clements is particularly well prepared to make. He’s as experienced as a college football assistant coach can be, and he’s far from a new face at UNT.
Littrell took Clements in as a volunteer assistant last year shortly after he left Old Miss.
“Just being around the guys was great,” Clements said. “Coach Littrell let me volunteer. We had to reinvent ourselves offensively. It was great to see the transformation.”
UNT fans know the story well.
The Mean Green struggled to get their normally potent passing game going last fall, turned to their running game and road it to five straight wins and a berth in the Frisco Football Classic.
Clements played a role in that run while assisting offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch, who was also UNT’s offensive line coach last season.
Littrell did a little shuffling of his staff beginning late in the season. He fired quarterbacks coach Blake Joseph late in the year and had Bloesch move from coaching UNT’s offensive line to quarterbacks in the offseason. That move cleared the way for Littrell to elevate Clements to a full-time job guiding UNT’s line.
“[Clements] has been an assistant coach a long time,” Littrell said in the early stages of spring practice. “He knows offensive lines as well as anyone. I have full trust in him and know that position will be perfectly fine.”
It certainly looked that way throughout spring practice, which wrapped up with the Mean Green’s spring showcase last week. UNT’s line protected Austin Aune and the rest of the team’s quarterbacks well and kept the running game that averaged 283 yards per game during its five-game run rolling.
UNT’s offensive linemen credited the way they came together over the course of spring practice to the smooth transition they made to working under Clements. The Texas native has worked as an offensive line coach at Houston, Baylor and Florida State, in addition to Ole Miss.
“He’s helped me improve my fundamentals,” veteran lineman Daizion Carroll said. “I haven’t been this technically sound before. He is really specific on what he wants. He’s made us all better players, not just me. That will make us a better offense in the long run.”
Clements has helped UNT’s line grow despite the fact it has been in flux since the end of last season. The Mean Green lost right tackle Jacob Brammer when he entered the transfer portal and landed at Vanderbilt.
Left tackle Cole Brown was among a host of veterans UNT held out of spring drills to make sure they are healthy and ready for the season. Center Manase Mose, another veteran anchor of the Mean Green’s line, played sparingly.
Clements liked what he saw as UNT developed the players he had available.
“It’s coming together well,” Clements said. “We are out here competing hard and are creating competition. We are focused on the smaller things and the technical part of doing those things right.”
Clements believes those fine details will be critical when it comes to UNT’s efforts to build on the foundation Bloesch laid while coaching the Mean Green’s offensive line the last two seasons.
“The technical part of it is your foundation,” Clements said. “You can’t get ahead of yourself. You mix in the more complicated scheme stuff with it, but you can’t leave your fundamentals at that position. That is what we are going to lean on and get better at.”
Bloesch has been pleased with the way some of UNT’s less experienced linemen grew under Clements this spring.
“We have been able to develop Kaci Moreka, who has done an unbelievable job of buying into what coach Clements has done this spring,” Bloesch said. “Gabe Blair played last season as a true freshman and has also grown.
“We have also been able to develop our young talent, including Jett Duncan. He has had a heck of a spring.”
Clements enjoyed the way the group came together over the course of spring practice behind the veterans who set the tone like Mose and Carroll.
“It’s been awesome to have experienced guys,” Clements said. “They are mature, and our culture is great. We are competing hard every day and are pushing each other. After it’s over, we are family and are loving up on each other. It’s been awesome to be a part of.”
Clements was an overlooked part of the growth of UNT’s offensive line last year when he was a volunteer assistant.
The Mean Green needed their line to carry their offense late in the season. That is just what the group did. Their performance gave UNT a foundation to build on heading into Clements’ debut season as the Mean Green’s offensive line coach.
“We ran the ball, and those guys took pride in it,” Clements said. “They wanted to put the team on their backs and run with it.”