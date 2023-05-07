Molly Rainey backed all the way up to the right field wall Sunday afternoon, leaped and hauled in a drive that was headed for the field behind Lovelace Stadium.
For just a moment, it looked like UNT might finally live up to the lofty expectations set out for it this season.
Unfortunately for UNT, the momentum that catch and a timely single provided quickly fizzled out in a 3-2 loss to Middle Tennessee.
The Mean Green’s hopes of winning the Conference USA regular season title did as well.
UNT came into the day with a chance to win the league in a tight race with UAB and Charlotte.
Charlotte took two of three from the Blazers over the weekend, including an 11-3 win on Sunday that gave the 49ers the C-USA title. Charlotte finished 16-7 in league play, while UNT and UAB both finished 16-8.
“It’s tough,” UNT pitcher Ashley Peters said. “We knew that today wasn’t going to be easy. We gave it our all and fought to the very last pitch. Things just didn’t go our way.”
That’s been the case more often than expected for the Mean Green. UNT (32-21) was picked to win the C-USA title in the preseason coaches’ poll and was nationally ranked early in the year.
The Mean Green have struggled to live up to expectations and fell all the way to the No. 3 seed in next week’s conference tournament.
UNT will face the winner of a first-round game between MTSU (34-17) and Louisiana Tech at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Louisiana Tech, which is hosting this year’s tournament. The Mean Green did avoid the single-elimination opening round but now faces a longer path to the tournament title, beginning with the double-elimination part of the event.
UNT squandered a chance to secure conference title and the No. 1 seed in the tournament on the final weekend of the regular season last year but rebounded to win the conference tournament at home.
“We did this to ourselves last year,” UNT coach Rodney DeLong said. “We went into the conference tournament without being the No. 1 seed and it motivated us. Hopefully, we’ll get a little angry and play hard in the tournament.”
UNT will have to respond to a disheartening loss to repeat as C-USA tournament champions.
The Mean Green came back from one-run deficits twice and received a solid pitching performance from Peters, one of three seniors UNT honored after the game. She allowed two runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.
The Mean Green managed just five hits and never broke through offensively, not even when the stage seemed set for a dramatic comeback — or at least a rally to extend the game.
UNT came back from a 2-1 deficit to tie the game in the fifth after loading the bases with no one out on a Lexi Cobb sacrifice fly.
MTSU regained the lead when catcher Ansley Blevins homered to right field in the top of the eighth. The Blue Raiders appeared as if they were about to put UNT away when shortstop Laura Mealer hit a deep fly to right with a runner on later in the inning.
Rainey tracked it perfectly and made the catch just above the outfield wall for the final out of the inning. Cobb singled to center to lead off the bottom of the eighth.
UNT was in position to rally but couldn’t convert. The Mean Green bunted Cobb to second, but Kalei Christensen grounded out. MTSU intentionally walked Kailey Gamble and Mikayla Smith grounded out to end the game and UNT’s regular season conference title hopes.
“I thought that was going to be a big momentum shift,” Rainey said of her catch. “We put runners on, but nothing fell. We gave ourselves a lot of chances. Hopefully next week, things will start falling our way.”
That is UNT’s hope after seeing what had the makings of a memorable afternoon quickly fall apart.
Not even a terrific catch by Rainey could turn things back in UNT’s favor.
“This motivates us going into the conference tournament,” Peters said. “We didn’t win the regular season last year either. We still have everything in front of us.”
