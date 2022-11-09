Quincy Noble has done just about everything imaginable a team could ask of her during three seasons at North Texas.
The senior guard has been UNT’s leading scorer, go-to player and an emotional sparkplug.
Thanks to the presence of Madison Townley, Noble always had someone at her side to provide a bit of a break and serve as the veteran anchor and voice of experience.
That will change Thursday night when UNT opens its season with a game against Texas A&M-Texarkana at the Super Pit. Townley graduated after a remarkable six-year career last season.
Noble stood on the floor during practice earlier this fall and talked about how odd it felt to not see Townley there.
UNT will look to Noble to help fill that void this season, a time when the Mean Green need leadership and a veteran presence more than they have in years.
UNT has nine new players, several of whom will fill key roles as the Mean Green look to build on a 17-13 finish a year ago. UNT advanced to the semifinals of the Conference USA tournament and made its first appearance in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament in 20 years.
“I feel good about where we are,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said in the late stages of preseason practice. “When you have nine new players you are trying to figure it out, build chemistry and get to the point where you flow really well.”
Noble will be key to UNT’s hopes of quickly getting to that point.
The former McKinney standout averaged 14.4 points per game last season on her way to earning second-team All-C-USA honors.
The challenge for UNT will be to quickly rebuild around Noble, who believes she’s ready to lead the Mean Green.
“The experience has helped me with that role,” Noble said. “Madi was our leader for so long. I looked up to her and am excited to take on that role. I learned a lot from her.”
A lot of UNT players did. The hope a few weeks ago was that Noble would be able to share the duties of helping the Mean Green’s younger players along with Jaylen Mallard. The senior forward and Noble are UNT’s only two returning starters from last season.
Mallard was more of a vocal leader for the Mean Green last season and was expected to step into a larger role before going down with an injury. Mitchell said that Mallard won’t be back any time soon.
Mitchell and her veteran players believe Noble can rise to the challenge of helping carry the Mean Green without Mallard.
“Quincy will come to you and tell you, ‘You’ve got this,’” guard Kendall McGruder said. “You feel her presence. She encourages everyone.”
McGruder is among the other players with experience UNT will count on. She averaged 3.5 points per game last season and could see some time at point guard.
Tommisha Lampkin will also play a key role, especially with Mallard out. The 6-foot-2 sophomore started five games last season, when she averaged 5.4 points per game.
Lampkin certainly looked like she’s ready to take on a larger role when she scored 22 points in UNT’s exhibition win over Texas A&M-International.
“Kendall and ’Misha have become more vocal and are playing their best basketball,” Mitchell said. “They understand that we are leaning on them. We need them to be solid.”
UNT also has high expectations for Jaaucklyn Moore. The Incarnate Word transfer guard was a first-team All-Southland Conference selection last season and transferred to UNT to test herself at a higher level.
“I hope she feels it or doesn’t, depending on what works for her,” Mitchell said of the pressure to produce. “She has experience, has played in the postseason and has been a clutch player.”
UNT has several other newcomers who are expected to make an impact, including JUCO transfer guards Jordyn Carter and Courtlyn Loudermill as well as freshman point guard Breanna Davis.
The Mean Green’s season and their chances to build on their run to the WNIT last year will hinge on their new players getting up to speed quickly.
Noble will help guide the way and is confident the Mean Green will come together early in the season and build on what they accomplished last year.
“Our chemistry is what I’m most confident in,” Noble said. “We bring out the best in each other.
“We brought in nine new players and lost some. It’s something we’ve done before. It’s nothing we can’t handle if we are there for each other and support each other.”