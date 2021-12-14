North Texas has parted ways with quarterbacks coach Blake Joseph.
Joseph spent just one season with the Mean Green. He has left the program and been removed from UNT’s website.
Multiple UNT officials confirmed Joseph is no longer a member of Seth Littrell’s staff and is pursuing other opportunities.
The former Houston quarterback came to UNT from Magnolia West High School, where he was the head coach. He was previously the offensive coordinator at Magnolia West and the quarterbacks coach at Temple.
UNT struggled at times at quarterback during Joseph’s lone season with the Mean Green. North Carolina transfer Jace Ruder began the season as the Mean Green’s quarterback before being replaced by Austin Aune after four games.
UNT is averaging 194.5 passing yards per game, well off its average of 283.0 yards it posted last season when it went without a quarterbacks coach. Tate Wallis was hired in the days leading up to the 2020 season but resigned after charges were filed against him that were later dismissed.
Graduate assistant coaches Quinn Shanbour and Dane Evans filled in during the 2020 campaign, when Littrell served as UNT’s quarterbacks coach.
Joseph took over but lasted just one season.
UNT will now be without a quarterbacks coach as it prepares for its showdown with Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic on Dec. 23 at Toyota Stadium.
