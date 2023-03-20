The last few weeks have been filled with milestones for North Texas.
UNT hired Eric Morris as its new coach in December and put the finishing touches on the first recruiting class of a new era in February.
The next step will come on Tuesday when the Mean Green open their first spring practice under Morris, who has quickly set his standard for a program that has a host of questions to answer, none bigger than who will take over at quarterback.
“I’m a big believer in doing the little things right,” Morris said last week in an interview with the Denton Record-Chronicle in advance of spring drills. “The biggest thing we are harping on is taking things one step at a time, one day at a time and competing in everything that we do.”
UNT will have a handful of familiar faces at quarterback aiming to follow that mantra while trying to fill the void left by Austin Aune.
UNT lost its starter when he declared for the NFL draft after a milestone year. Aune set the program record for touchdown passes in a season with 33 while leading the Mean Green to an appearance in the Conference USA title game and the Frisco Bowl.
UNT has plenty of options when it comes to finding its next starter but no clear-cut favorite as spring drills begin.
Grant Gunnell backed up Aune last season, when he threw for 75 yards in two games and is set to return along with Stone Earle, JD Head and Jace Ruder. Earle played in four games as a wildcat quarterback, rushed for 110 yard and threw for another 45.
Jace Ruder began the 2021 season as UNT’s starter before serving as a backup the remainder of that season and last year. Head has also spent his career as a backup.
UNT added highly regarded Louisiana-Monroe transfer Chandler Rogers to the mix as a midterm signee.
“It’s important we find a quarterback,” Morris said. “It’s the No. 1 position in all of football, no matter the level.
“It will be a good battle.”
The fight for the starting job will play out quickly over the next few weeks as UNT prepares to face Cal in its season opener on Sept. 2.
“We will start off at quarterback with a wide-open race,” Morris said. “Everything will be graded, and they will know what their completion percentage is. The reps won’t be the same every day.
“The first day, Stone and JD might get the majority of the first-team reps. The second day, it could be Chandler and Jace who get the majority.”
UNT will hold two scrimmages before its spring game. All three of those workouts will be key opportunities for the Mean Green’s quarterbacks to make an impression.
“Everyone will get opportunities, but we will start tapering it down as we go through spring and push those reps certain ways,” Morris said.
Rogers will be among the more intriguing players competing for playing time across the board in spring practice. The former Mansfield Lake Ridge standout threw for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, when he also rushed for 353 yards and five touchdowns for ULM.
Morris recruited Rogers when he was the head coach at Incarnate Word. The 6-foot junior was one of the top high school quarterbacks in the state at the time.
“I am comfortable with the staff and the offense, which is very similar to what we ran in high school,” Rogers said when he committed to UNT. “I also looked at the roster and UNT has everyone coming back. They’re not in a rebuilding phase. They’re a winning football team.”
Morris said that each of UNT’s contenders to take over for Aune brings a little something different to the table.
“Rogers has experience, a good completion rate and did an incredible job of winning some games he probably shouldn’t have,” Morris said. “We brought in some valuable game experience with Chandler.”
Morris also spoke highly of the other players who will compete for the job.
“Earle played some snaps last year,” Morris said. “He’s a tough guy, a strong runner and can do some things as a playmaker with his feet, but he has to be more consistent as a thrower.”
Head is another player with college experience. He started two games at Louisiana Tech in 2021.
“JD head is a guy I have been super impressed with so far as far as coming in and learning the system, being engaged and working extra,” Morris said. “He has done a great job in the offseason program so far.”
Ruder and Gunnell will also get their chance.
“Jace has played some ball and might have the strongest arm of them all,” Morris said. “The ball gets out. He has a sidearm motion. We will try to get him a little more over the top. He is a guy who has been in some different systems and seen it.
“It’s the same thing with Grant. He has been at a couple of different colleges and played early on at Arizona in the Pac-12.”
UNT will begin sorting through its options on Tuesday in another landmark moment as UNT prepares for its first season under Morris.
