Chandler Rogers

Louisiana-Monroe transfer quarterback Chandler Rogers will be among the players competing to take over as North Texas' starter when the Mean Green open spring practice on Tuesday.

 ULM sports information

The last few weeks have been filled with milestones for North Texas.

Eric Morris new mug

Eric Morris
Stone Earle
Buy Now

North Texas quarterback Stone Earle carries the ball last season during a game against Florida Atlantic at Apogee Stadium.
Grant Gunnell

Grant Gunnell was North Texas' top backup quarterback last season in his first year with the program.
Jace Ruder
Buy Now

North Texas quarterback Jace Ruder throws a pass during the 2021 season.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags