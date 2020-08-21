Seth Littrell was in the midst of reviewing North Texas’ performance in its first scrimmage of fall practice last week when he dropped an interesting nugget of information in a Monday teleconference.
“We will finish out this week and will know something,” UNT’s coach said of the ongoing battle to take over for quarterback Mason Fine.
That week will come to an end on Saturday morning in the Mean Green’s second major scrimmage of fall practice.
That workout will take place just two weeks before UNT opens the season with a home game against Houston Baptist.
The offseason has resembled a sprint for the Mean Green due to the COVID-19 pandemic that wiped out spring practice.
UNT has had to install a new defense under coordinator Clint Bowen and revamp its offensive line. The most important challenge, though, is replacing record-setting quarterback Mason Fine.
The race began with Austin Aune and Jason Bean as the top contenders for the job. Littrell indicated this week that Kason Martin has also impressed and jumped into the race.
“We need to get all those guys reps,” Littrell said. “As we get closer to game time, we will pare it down and give our top two guys the most reps.”
That decision and the ultimate selection of a starter are imminent, making Saturday’s workout even more important.
All three of UNT’s quarterbacks who are in the race for the starting job have college experience. They just don’t have much of it.
Bean was the primary backup for Fine last season and threw for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Aune threw for 136 yards and a touchdown in two games.
Martin didn’t play at all last year but threw for 125 yards in 2018.
Littrell and his players have expressed confidence UNT’s quarterbacks throughout the fall and have been pleased with how their offense has grown in a time of transition.
Littrell is taking over calling plays this fall and has vowed to have UNT pick up the tempo offensively.
“We are moving at a really fast pace,” UNT offensive lineman Jacob Brammer said. “Everything is clicking now. We want to go as fast as we can to get teams on their heels to where they can’t stop us.”
Littrell was pleased with how UNT is progressing in that regard.
“Our tempo was good offensively, especially early,” Littrell said of UNT’s performance in last week’s scrimmage. “Once you get a first down and get some momentum offensively, things pick up and things are easier. We did a nice job running the football. Our offensive line came off the ball.”
UNT has also seen signs of growth defensively under Bowen. The Mean Green bounced back late in last week’s scrimmage after struggling to stop UNT’s offense that pushed the pace.
“The defense came back and finished strong,” Littrell said. “It was good to see them overcome adversity.”
UNT will look to continue that process on Saturday, when the quarterback race will once again take center stage.