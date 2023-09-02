There might not have been a bigger concern for North Texas heading into its season opener on Saturday against Cal than its quarterback situation.
UNT lost a highly productive player in Austin Aune and spent the offseason sorting through a messy five-man battle before Stone Earle won the job.
Earle showed some positives signs in a 58-21 loss to the Golden Bears.
The former backup threw for 174 yards and three touchdowns, but there are sure to be questions going forward about where UNT stands.
Earle threw two interceptions and was sacked twice. UNT coach Eric Morris said he would play Chandler Rogers as well. The transfer came in late and threw for 10 yards while also tossing an interception.
“Any time you turn the ball over three times, it’s really bad,” UNT coach Eric Morris said. “The moments were too big for our quarterbacks.”
QB switch didn’t affect Cal
Cal was forced to switch quarterbacks in the first half after Sam Jackson V went down with an injury.
The Golden Bears went to Ben Finley and didn’t miss a beat. Finely is more of a passing quarterback than Jackson.
He threw for 279 yards.
“The quarterback change didn’t affect us,” linebacker Jaylen Smith said. “We knew their starter was athletic. The guy who came in was not as big of a running threat.”
UNT adjusted. The problem was, so did Cal.
UNT announces donation for AC expansion
During the game, UNT announced a $500,000 gift from DATCU that will go toward the school's drive to expand the North Texas Athletic Center. The project is one UNT has been targeting for the last several years.
Briefly …
• UNT played without defensive end Kortlin Rausaw. Rausaw was listed as the top backup for starting defensive end Fatafehi Vailea on the Mean Green’s depth chart. Rausaw posted 18 tackles last season.
