UNT-Cal notebook
Buy Now

North Texas quarterback Stone Earle throws a pass during the Mean Green's loss to Cal on Saturday at DATCU Stadium. 

 Marco Barrera/For the DRC

There might not have been a bigger concern for North Texas heading into its season opener on Saturday against Cal than its quarterback situation.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags