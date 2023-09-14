Chandler Rogers is going to get his shot to show he’s the answer at quarterback for North Texas.
The Louisiana-Monroe transfer, who spent the offseason locked in a five-man battle for the starting job, will start when the Mean Green take on Louisiana Tech on Saturday in Ruston.
Morris said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday that the Mean Green’s staff would pick between Rogers and Stone Earle based on how the week of practice unfolded.
Morris acknowledged during his weekly radio show on Thursday night that Rogers will start. Earle started each of UNT’s first two games. Rogers replaced him after the first half of the Mean Green’s loss to Florida International last week.
UNT’s move to Rogers wasn’t a surprise considering the way the Mean Green’s loss to FIU played out. Earle threw two interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown, and had another called back due to a penalty.
Rogers came on and threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 11-of-15 passing in the second half, when he also ran for a 23-yard touchdown.
Earle threw for 96 yards and a touchdown on 10-of-20 passing to go along with 67 rushing yards.
Morris spoke highly of Rogers during his press conference.
“There is a calmness to Chandler,” Morris said. “You can tell he’s played a lot of football. He wasn’t rattled or bothered and was extremely efficient.”
Rogers seemed like the odds-on favorite to win the job heading into the offseason. He started 18 games at Louisiana-Monroe, where he threw for 3,703 yards and 24 touchdowns while starting 18 games over two seasons.
Rogers was among the top transfer quarterbacks on the market when he committed to UNT shortly after Morris took over the program in December.
Rogers and Earle battled for the starting job down to the final days of preseason practice. Morris named Earle the starter but said Rogers would also play.
Rogers took advantage of his opportunity against FIU and will make his first start for UNT on Saturday.
Ragsdale out for the year
Morris had a feeling that the news wouldn’t be good when follow-up tests on running back Ikaika Ragsdale came back after he suffered a leg injury during the Mean Green’s loss to FIU.
Those suspicions were confirmed late this week. Ragsdale is out for the year, Morris confirmed.
The Las Vegas native rushed for 755 yards last season, when he was part of a four-player rotation at running back that accounted for 2,391 yards.
Ragsdale finished with 34 yards this season.
Nwaiwu could move back to guard
UNT’s running backs enter Saturday’s game with just 200 yards between them.
The Mean Green are considering making a change on the offensive line that could help them get those players going again.
Febechi Nwaiwu could shift back to guard, where he excelled last season, Morris said. UNT moved him to right tackle this season when Jett Duncan moved inside to guard.
The Mean Green are considering flipping them back to their original spots in the hope of sparking their running game.
