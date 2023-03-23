UNT ticketing story
North Texas is raising its ticket prices for premium seats heading into the 2023-24 school year. The changes are ones UNT hopes will better fund the program as it moves into the American Athletic Conference. 

The University of North Texas has implemented a new ticketing price structure for premium seating for football, men's basketball and women's basketball, a change school officials believe will better position its athletics department for the transition to the American Athletic Conference.

The school announced the switch to its season-ticket holders late last month as it prepares to make the jump from Conference USA. Several longtime fans say they support the move, while others question if UNT's teams have produced at a level that justifies price increases, particularly in football.

