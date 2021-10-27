North Texas president Neal Smatresk, left, and athletic director Wren Baker speak to the media during a press conference announcing the school has accepted an invitation to the American Athletic Conference last week.
North Texas is fresh off one of the more memorable weeks in program history.
Teams win games. Teams lose games. Coaches come and go.
What one doesn't see very often is a transformative bit of news that will impact an entire athletics department for years to come.
That's exactly what arrived for North Texas last week when the school was invited to the American Athletic Conference. UNT is set to move to a league that will include current members SMU, Tulsa and Tulane. Rice and UTSA are among the six schools making the move over from the Conference USA with UNT.
We dig a little deeper today and look at the untold story of the work UNT officials put in behind the scenes to make joining the American possible. The story is available exclusively to our newsletter subscribers.
UNT was invited to the American for a host of reasons, including the facility upgrades it has made in the last decade and the success it has enjoyed in a variety of sports. UNT president Neal Smatresk and athletic director Wren Baker spent months preparing to sell what the school has to offer and then quickly capitalized when the opportunity arrived.
UNT's move to the American overshadowed another tough week for the school's football team. The Mean Green lost their sixth straight game last week when they fell to Liberty.
UNT is 1-6 and is on the brink of seeing its hopes of becoming bowl eligible at the conclusion of the regular season snuffed out heading into a game at Rice on Saturday. Coach Seth Littrell and his players held their weekly press conference on Tuesday.
We covered what transpired in our weekly press conference notebook and takeaways. UNT heads into its game against the Owls in a tough spot from a health perspective. The number of key players dealing with injuries grew when cornerbacks John Davis Jr. and Quinn Whitlock went down in UNT's loss to Liberty.
Rice is also red hot after upsetting defending Conference USA champion UAB last week.
The matchup doesn't look promising on paper, but UNT's coaches and players vowed to continue fighting.
— Brett Vito
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.