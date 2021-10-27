North Texas athletic director Wren Baker looked at his calendar earlier this year and decided there was no better time for a family vacation than July and left town for Florida.
His boss, UNT president Neal Smatresk, had the same thought and headed to Arkansas.
After all, what could possibly happen that would require their undivided attention in the middle of the summer?
Smatresk and Baker shared a hearty chuckle about that line of thinking last week at UNT’s press conference announcing the school has accepted an invitation to the American Athletic Conference.
Both planned to kick back and relax before news broke that Texas and Oklahoma were leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, setting off a round of conference realignment that quickly trickled down and opened the door for UNT to move up in the world of college athletics.
“I had to cut down on my margarita consumption so that we could have intelligent conversations,” Baker joked.
The work both put in behind scenes that week is just a part of the untold tale of the long-term plan UNT officials put into motion that made a monumental moment in program history possible.
The American announced it is adding UNT, along with UTSA, Rice, UAB, Charlotte and Florida Atlantic, to arrive at a 14-team football conference. The announcement came just before UNT’s press conference with Smatresk and Baker.
Making the move over from Conference USA landed UNT in a league with regional rivals SMU, Tulsa and Tulane. The shift will give the program added exposure and is expected to result in a hefty boost in revenue.
“This move means so much for the university, not just in terms of moving into a conference that is clearly more prestigious, but also in terms of the reputation it will help create for us on a national level,” Smatresk said during UNT’s press conference announcing the move. “You think about the television exposure and the media attention we will gain.”
Those opportunities made the work Smatresk, Baker and a host of other UNT officials did over the course of the last two years — before a frantic final push since last summer — worth it.
Setting the stage for the move
UNT officials were confident that they were in position to sell the school to a higher-level league by the time Texas and Oklahoma started the ball rolling in conference realignment.
By that point, UNT was ahead of the game.
School officials quietly hired a consultant more than a year ago to research what would drive the next wave of conference realignment.
UNT used the data the consultant provided to formulate printed material and get it into the hands of decision-makers at both the American and the Mountain West Conference within two weeks of the SEC’s announcement that it would expand.
That material highlighted UNT’s growth, particularly the $100 million worth of athletic facilities the school has opened or upgraded over the decade. Smatresk said those improvements put UNT on the map when it came to the American.
UNT also built a website highlighting its assets and shared it with decision-makers in the American and Mountain West without publicizing it.
“We talked about the university profile with 42,000 students, our Carnegie Tier 1 status, being a minority-serving and Hispanic-serving institution, all the ranked academic programs we have as well as all the musicians and other distinguished alumni who have come through here,” Baker said. “We talked about the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth.”
“From an athletics perspective, we talked about our comprehensive excellence and what we have invested in with strength coaches, nutritionists and trainers and how that has helped make us successful.”
Those upgrades were all part of the strategic plan Baker laid out shortly after he took over the program in 2016.
That plan paid dividends when a host of UNT’s programs improved rapidly. The school’s men’s basketball program won an NCAA tournament game for the first time in March, while its football team has played in bowl games four of the last five seasons.
Those competitive milestones added to UNT’s resume.
“This is based off data,” Smatresk said of UNT earning an invitation to the American. “Wren is the engineer of the data that got us to this place. His strategic plan has seriously moved us along.”
That commitment made an impression on American officials, including commissioner Mike Aresco, who pointed to the investments made by the schools the league added as a key selling point.
“As the process played out, it became clear that we had a great opportunity to shape the long-term future by adding schools that not only share our philosophy of competing at the highest level, but also showed they’re willing to make the necessary investments to do so,” Aresco said.
UNT officials were confident in their chances to secure an invitation to the American as the league’s expansion process unfolded.
“There were dozens and dozens of schools trying to get these spots in the American,” Baker said. “When I talked to the commissioner for the first time, he said, ‘We have done our homework and you are one of the few candidates who isn’t promising you are going to invest. You have demonstrated that you are investing.’”
UNT’s biggest investment is Apogee Stadium, the school’s football venue that opened in 2011. Former UNT athletic director Rick Villarreal was there every step of the way from hatching a plan to build a new stadium to seeing the $78 million project come to fruition.
Baker called Villarreal to thank him the day before the announcement that UNT is set to join the American.
There were concerns among UNT fans that the private schools in the American — particularly longtime rival SMU — would oppose the school joining the league, despite what it has to sell.
Those concerns were put to rest in a phone conversation between Smatresk and SMU president Gerald Turner in the days leading up to the American’s announcement.
“Gerald gave me a call last Friday and said, ‘Neal, we have a great rivalry. We love playing you. You’re kind of far away from us, but it’s OK. You’re not embedded in Dallas, but you are embedded in the North Texas region. It’s time for you to come to the American.’”
A new horizon for UNT athletics
Smatresk and Baker were the guests of honor for a celebration event with UNT’s boosters and fans the day after the American announced its additions.
Hundreds of people packed the HUB Club at Apogee Stadium to hear what both had to say about the school joining the American. Both talked about what transpired behind the scenes that led to UNT’s invitation and what the future could hold for the school’s programs.
Smatresk and Baker also talked about what it will take for UNT to be competitive in the American.
“You are now part of this success story,” Smatresk told a cheering crowd. “We are going to need some help. We have some things we need to do these next few years to make sure that we are competitive.”
Baker emphasized the importance of expanding the North Texas Athletics Center, a 45,000-square foot venue that opened in 2005. The facility houses UNT’s weight room, football coaches’ offices and training room.
UNT has outgrown the venue. Baker expressed confidence that the school’s boosters can help with an expansion of the facility and other needs because of what they did do help him and Smatresk make the moves necessary to land the school in the American.
The jump from C-USA was years in the making and transpired due to the efforts of a host of people.
“It’s an accomplishment everyone can celebrate,” Baker said. “The buildings we have built, the wins that we have had, the successes we have enjoyed, everyone contributed to it. Without those things, this wouldn’t have happened.”