Louisiana Tech at North Texas
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Super Pit, Denton
Records: UNT 13-3, 4-1 Conference USA; Louisiana Tech 10-6, 3-2 Conference USA
Last game: UNT 56, Middle Tennessee 51; Louisiana Tech 60, UTEP 58
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Mean Green Learfield IMG College
Projected UNT starting lineup
PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry scored eight points on 3-of-14 shooting in UNT's win over MTSU. The senior has gone through a bit of a shooting slump the last two games, when he has failed to score in double figures while shooting 5 of 20 from the floor. He's averaging 11.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
G: Tylor Perry, 5-11, Sr. — Perry took just five shots from the field, all from 3-point range, in UNT's win over MTSU. The senior connected on two of those 3s and also hit all five of his free-throw attempts on his way to scoring 11 points. Perry is averaging 17.4 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
G: Tyree Eady, 6-5, Sr. — Eady didn't take a shot in 12 minutes in UNT's win over MTSU and did not score. The senior grabbed one rebound and played a key role in the Mean Green shutting MTSU down offensively. He is averaging 3.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.
F: Aaron Scott, 6-7, So. — Scott posted one of his best all-around games in UNT's win over MTSU. The sophomore scored 10 points after hitting all but one of his six shots from the field. He also pulled down six rebounds. Scott is averaging 5.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, Jr. — Ousmane scored six points and grabbed three rebounds in UNT's win over MTSU. The junior hit three of his five shots from the field. He is averaging 11.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
Scouting Louisiana Tech
Louisiana Tech has pulled out tight games in each of its last two outings. The Bulldogs beat Rice in overtime and then edged UTEP 60-58 on Saturday.
Louisiana Tech's team was built around forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. the last few years. Lofton has since moved on to the NBA.
The Bulldogs have become a perimeter-oriented team without Lofton and are led by Cobe Williams. The junior guard is averaging 17.9 points per game. Fellow guard Keaston Willis is adding 12.2 points per game, while forward Isaiah Crawford is at 12.6.
What you need to know
UNT and Louisiana Tech will meet for the first time this season after playing three drama filled games a year ago.
Perry hit a game-winning 3 to lift UNT to a win in the first regular season matchup. He drained another late to help the Mean Green beat the Bulldogs at the Super Pit in another close game that clinched the C-USA regular season title.
Louisiana Tech got its revenge in the semifinals of the conference tournament, winning a 42-36 slugfest in Frisco. That loss ended UNT's NCAA tournament hopes.
"This is a big game for us for sure," Scott said. "We remember what happened last year, but it’s a new team. They have new players. It’s always a tough game against LA Tech. We have to come ready to compete. They play hard and physical and are good defensively."
The Bulldogs are in their first season under Talvin Hester, who spent last season as an assistant coach at Texas Tech. He was previously an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech.
The change in coaching staffs at Louisiana Tech and the way the rosters have turned over have altered the nature of the showdown since last season.
"Every year and team is so unique, especially with staff changes," UNT coach Grant McCasland said. "There is always history that you reference. With this team, it’s about how we get better and prepare for a home game. In order to win a league championship, you have to win your home games."
UNT has won with its defense all year long and enters its game against Louisiana Tech ranked third nationally with an average of 52.9 points allowed per game. The Mean Green relied on their defense in a win over Middle Tennessee in their last outing, holding the Blue Raiders to 16 points in the final 26 minutes while rallying from a 19-point deficit for the win.
"Our defense brought us back," Huntsberry said. "Being able to lock into what coach says and our scouting report was key. At the end of the day, winning games comes down to defense."
UNT will look to its defense yet again on Wednesday as it aims to extend its winning streak to four.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.