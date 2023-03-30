North Texas vs. UAB
National Invitation Tournament championship
When: 8:40 p.m. today
Where: Orleans Arena, Las Vegas
Records: UNT 30-7, UAB 29-9
Last game: UNT 56, Wisconsin 54; UAB 88, Utah Valley 86 (OT)
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Mean Green Learfield IMG College
Projected UNT starting lineup
PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry has scored in double figures in all six of UNT’s postseason games and is coming off a 12-point outing in the Mean Green’s win over Wisconsin. The senior has posted at least four assists in each of UNT’s last six games. He is averaging 12.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
G: Tylor Perry, 5-11, Sr. — Perry has been on a tear in the postseason and has scored at least 16 points in five straight games. The senior played all 40 minutes in UNT’s win over Wisconsin and scored 16 points. He is averaging 17.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
G: Rubin Jones, 6-5, Jr. — Jones has started each of UNT’s last three games and has brought some punch offensively to the Mean Green’s lineup. The junior scored 12 points in UNT’s win over Wisconsin and posted 17 points against Sam Houston. He’s averaging 6.8 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
F: Aaron Scott, 6-7, So. — Scott grabbed five rebounds and scored two points in UNT’s win over Wisconsin. The sophomore’s biggest contribution was a key block in the closing seconds that helped the Mean Green hang on for the win. Hs is averaging 6.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
F: Moulaye Sissoko, 6-9, So. — Sissoko has come on since moving into the starting lineup in place of Abou Ousmane, who is away from the team while attending to a family issue. The sophomore hit a short hook shot to put UNT up for good in its win over Wisconsin. He scored 12 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the Mean Green’s win over Oklahoma State in the NIT quarterfinals. Hs is averaging 2.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.
Scouting UAB
UAB is one of the more dynamic offensive teams UNT has faced all season and enters tonight’s game averaging 81.3 points per game.
The Blazers have scored at least 77 points in three of their four NIT games and have dangerous offensive players at nearly every spot in their lineup.
Jordan “Jelly” Walker is averaging 22.3 points per game to lead UAB but has been in a bit of a shooting slump. He’s hit just three of his last 24 shots from 3-point range, where he is typically terrific.
Point guard Eric Gaines and forward KJ Buffen are averaging 11.7 and 10.6 points per game, respectively.
The Blazers will push the pace if they can against UNT, which excels in a halfcourt game.
What you need to know
UNT will face UAB for the fourth time this season tonight with the NIT title on the line.
The Mean Green and Blazers have developed a rivalry over the last few years due to all the close and consequential they have played. UNT won both regular season games this season, including a double-overtime thriller at the Super Pit.
UAB came back at beat UNT in the C-USA tournament, ending the Mean Green’s dream of returning to the NCAA tournament.
And that’s just the first of a host of storylines when it comes to tonight’s game, and the future of UNT’s program for that matter.
UNT coach Grant McCasland has built the Mean Green into a power in college basketball and has come up in connection with the Texas Tech job over and over again the last few days. Texas Tech has yet to make an announcement but it seems likely that McCasland will be named the Red Raiders coach shortly after tonight’s game.
If this is McCasland’s last game at UNT, can the Mean Green send McCasland off to Lubbock on a high note?
The matchup between Perry and Walker will have a whole lot to do with how the game plays out. Both are dynamic smaller guards, are listed at 5-foot-11 and have a personal rivalry that has developed over the last few years.
How UNT handles UAB center Trey Jemison will also be critical. The 6-foot-11 senior is a load in the paint, where the Mean Green will be shorthanded without Ousmane.
Any way one looks at it, tonight’s game and what transpires in the days after will be one of the critical times in program history. Here’s a link to the preview story that was posted to the Denton Record-Chronicle’s website last night.
