UNT-UAB CT

North Texas guard Tylor Perry takes a shot in the paint during the Mean Green's win over Wisconsin in the National Invitation Tournament semifinals on Tuesday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. UNT will face UAB in the championship game tonight.

 Zach Del Bello/UNT athletics

North Texas vs. UAB

National Invitation Tournament championship

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags