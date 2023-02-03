UNT-Rice CT

North Texas will travel to Houston to face Rice on Saturday, when the Mean Green will look to avenge a loss to the Owls earlier this season.

 UNT sports information

North Texas at Rice

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

