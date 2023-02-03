North Texas at Rice
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston
Records: UNT 18-5, 9-3 Conference USA; Rice 15-7, 6-5 Conference USA
Last game: UNT 52, UTEP 42; Louisiana Tech 80, Rice 72
TV: ESPN+
Projected UNT starting lineup
PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry scored 12 points and handed out four assists in UNT’s win over UTEP. The senior has scored in double figures in five of the Mean Green’s last six games and is averaging 11.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
G: Tylor Perry, 5-11, Sr. — Perry continued to shine offensively when he scored 18 points in UNT’s win over UTEP and has scored in double figures in all but one of the Mean Green’s games this season. He is shooting 46.6% from 3-point range and is averaging 17.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
G: Tyree Eady, 6-5, Sr. — Eady took just two shots and scored two points in UNT’s win over UTEP. The senior had been on a tear, scoring 25 points in UNT’s three previous games. He is averaging 3.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
F: Aaron Scott, 6-7, So. — Scott emerged from a bit of an offensive slump when he scored 13 points in UNT’s win over UTEP. He had scored just seven points in the Mean Green’s previous four games combined. The sophomore is averaging 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, Jr. — Ousmane experienced a rare off night in UNT’s win over UTEP. He didn’t take a shot or grab a rebound and finished scoreless in 12 minutes. The junior is averaging 10.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
Scouting Rice
Rice has been up and down all season. The Owls won at UNT and Western Kentucky but have also been blown out by UAB.
Rice plays a different style of basketball. Big man Max Fiedler handles the ball quite a bit on the perimeter and is a terrific passer. Rice ranks third in C-USA with an average of 8.8 makes from 3-point range per game.
Fielder gave UNT fits earlier this season, when he scored 18 points, handed out four assists and grabbed four rebounds in the Owls’ win.
What you need to know
The race for the C-USA title became a little more interesting on Thursday night when UAB snapped Florida Atlantic’s 20-game winning streak.
The Owls are very much in control of the conference race after starting 11-1, but UNT is hanging around in second place at 9-3.
The Mean Green can help their cause by extending their winning streak to four games and avenging a loss to Rice earlier this season.
UNT looked like it would run away with that game in the early going after running out to an 11-point lead. Rice gradually worked its way back into the game and pulled away with an 18-6 closing run.
Rice is always a tough place to play. A win would do UNT a whole lot of good, especially with a game against UAB looming next week. The Blazers looked like a different team with Jordan Walker back in their win over FAU.
Walker is one of the best players in C-USA and missed time due to injury.
