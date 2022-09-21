North Texas at Memphis
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Simmons Liberty Bank Stadium, Memphis
Records: UNT 2-2, 1-0 Conference USA; Memphis 2-1, 1-0 American
Last game: UNLV 58, UNT 27; Memphis 44, Arkansas State 32
Last meeting: Memphis 27, UNT 17 (2003 New Orleans Bowl)
TV: ESPN+
What’s on the line?
UNT can head into the heart of its Conference USA schedule with momentum on its side and a winning record by upsetting Memphis.
The Mean Green beat UTEP in their first game of the season that doubled as their C-USA opener. UNT's bowl prospects would look promising if it can pull off a stunner at Memphis and enter league play at 3-2.
A win over the Tigers would also be a statement as UNT prepares to join Memphis in the American Athletic Conference next summer.
Memphis has won consecutive games since falling to Mississippi State in its opener and can head its American schedule with a 3-1 record by knocking off UNT.
When UNT has the ball
UNT is averaging 31.8 points per game behind a balanced attack led by quarterback Austin Aune. The former Argyle standout is averaging 236.3 passing yards per game and has nine touchdowns with four interceptions.
Running backs Ayo Adeyi and Oscar Adaway III have rushed for 330 and 298 yards, respectively. UNT has scored at least 27 points in each of its four games outside of a 10-point outing in a loss to SMU.
Memphis is allowing 31.3 points per game and is led by safety Quindell Johnson. The senior has 26 tackles and two interceptions on the season.
When Memphis has the ball
UNT will see one of the top young quarterbacks in college football when it faces Memphis, one who played a few miles across town in high school.
Seth Henigan was a standout at Ryan and a three-star recruit. He's quickly lived up to expectations with the Tigers.
Henigan started 11 games as a freshman last season and was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America after throwing for 3,222 yards and 25 touchdowns. He's picked up where he left off this season and has thrown for 940 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions.
UNT has struggled to contain opponents' passing games all season and is allowing 292.3 yards per game. The Mean Green showed growth last week while allowing 211 passing yards in a loss to UNLV but gave up 576 yards overall.
Prediction
This game does not set up well for UNT. The Mean Green have struggled all season defensively and are facing a Memphis team on a roll behind Henigan.
UNT has played well at times offensively behind Aune and a solid running game. The chances UNT will have enough firepower to keep pace with Memphis seem small.
The Mean Green have already seen twice this year how they stack up against a higher level of competition outside of C-USA in games against SMU and UNLV. It wasn't pretty either time.
UNT hasn't won a nonconference road game since 2018.
There isn't much of a reason to think this game will be any different.
Prediction: Memphis 42, UNT 24