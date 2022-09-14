UNT-UNLV prediction
Buy Now

North Texas wide receiver Ja'Mori Maclin catches a touchdown passing during the Mean Green's win over Texas Southern at Apogee Stadium last week. UNT will face UNLV on the road on Saturday.

 Al Key/DRC

North Texas at UNLV

When: Noon, Saturday

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Recommended for you