North Texas at UNLV
When: Noon, Saturday
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
Records: UNT 2-1, 1-0 Conference USA; UNLV 1-1, 0-0 Mountain West
Last game: UNT 59, Texas Southern 27; Cal 20, UNLV 14
Last meeting: UNT 36, UNLV 14 (2013 Heart of Dallas Bowl)
TV: SSSEN/Mountain West Network
What’s on the line?
UNT is off to its best start since 2018 and can add to its momentum by knocking off UNLV for its first nonconference road win since that same season. The Mean Green beat Arkansas and Liberty that year on their way to a 9-4 campaign.
UNT will be halfway to becoming bowl eligible with six wins if it can beat the Rebels on the road.
UNLV is 1-1 but nearly won at Cal last week. A win over UNT would send the Rebels into their Mountain West Conference opener next week at Utah State with momentum on their side.
When UNT has the ball
UNT is coming off a terrific outing offensively in its win over Texas Southern. The Mean Green's 59 points were the most they have scored since the 2014 season, when they scored 77 in a win over Nicholls State.
Quarterback Austin Aune has thrown for 640 yards and seven touchdowns with just two interceptions.
UNLV has been terrific defensively this season and is allowing 20.5 points per game. The Rebels are allowing 71.0 rushing yards per game.
When UNLV has the ball
UNT is still finding its footing defensively after losing several key players to graduation and transfer following the 2021 season.
The Mean Green are allowing 29.3 points per game and gave up 27 points last week to Texas Southern. UNT will have its work cut out for it against UNLV.
Sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield has thrown for 562 yards and five touchdowns on the season and has several top players around him. Wide receiver Ricky White has 12 receptions for 241 yards and two touchdowns.
Prediction
UNLV is a challenging matchup for UNT.
The Mean Green have struggled to contain opponents' passing games and will face a quarterback on a roll in Brumfield without cornerback John Davis Jr.
Davis went down with an injury in the Mean Green's season-opening win over UTEP, hasn't played since and has been removed from UNT's depth chart. The Mean Green will likely turn to Ridge Texada, an undersized transfer from McNeese State.
If the Mean Green are to pull this one out, they'll have to get their running game going. Ayo Adeyi and Oscar Adaway III have been great while rolling up 257 and 225 yards, respectively, this season.
UNT will have openings to take shots down the field, if it can run the ball effectively.
This game could come down to how well UNT can pressure Brumfield and if defensive coordinator Phil Bennett has anything special cooked up.
The Mean Green are going to break through for a nonconference road win at some point.
This will be UNT's chance.
Prediction: UNT 28, UNLV 27