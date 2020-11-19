Rice at North Texas
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Apogee Stadium, Denton
Records: UNT 2-3, 1-2 C-USA; Rice 1-1, 1-1 C-USA
Last game: UNT 52, Middle Tennessee 35; Rice 30, Southern Miss 6
Last meeting: Rice 20, UNT 14 (2019)
Streaming: ESPN3
What’s on the line?
UNT isn’t completely out of the race for the Conference USA West Division title just yet at 1-2 in league play. There are only two teams in the seven-team West with less than two losses in C-USA.
UAB is 2-1, while Rice is 1-1. UNT has four game left and can finish 5-2 if it wins out. UNT would have to hope that would be enough to earn it a spot in the C-USA title game. The chances of that working out, both in terms of UNT winning out and of a 5-2 mark winning the league don’t appear great.
What UNT can be sure of is it isn’t going to win the division with three losses.
Rice has winnable games the next two weeks against UNT and UTEP and needs to capitalize before facing 15th-ranked Marshall and UAB, the leaders in C-USA’s East and West Division, respectively.
When UNT has the ball
UNT set a program record for yards in a game in its win over MTSU, rolling up 768 behind quarterback Jason Bean. The sophomore threw for 181 yards and rushed for 169.
Bean came on after Austin Aune struggled early in the first half and seemed to take the Blue Raiders by surprise with his running ability.
Rice will be ready for Bean and UNT’s running game. The Owls have been stout against the run in both games they have played this season and are allowing just 109 yards per game.
The Mean Green are averaging 255.0 rushing yards per game. The matchup of Bean and UNT’s running backs against Rice’s defense will be one to watch.
When Rice has the ball
UNT allowed just seven points in the second half of its win over MTSU and appeared to turn a corner after struggling early in the season. The addition of Gabriel and Grayson Murphy to the starting lineup at defensive end paid dividends for UNT.
The question now is if the Mean Green can build on that performance against Rice. The Owls are averaging 32.0 points per game.
Running back Juma Otoviano is averaging 97.5 rushing yards per game, while quarterback Mike Collins is throwing for 237.5 yards per game.
Prediction
This game is widely seen as one that could go either way. UNT played well in its win over MTSU but has been off for more than a month. Rice has played just twice.
The good news for UNT is the time it had off allowed players to recover from a series of injuries. Running back Oscar Adaway III will be back after missing three games due to a hand injury that required surgery.
UNT’s strength in the running game should help the Mean Green negate Rice’s biggest asset in a stout defensive front.
Prediction: UNT 28, Rice 24