Florida Atlantic at North Texas
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Apogee Stadium, Denton
Records: UNT 2-3, 1-0 Conference USA; FAU 2-3, 1-0 Conference USA
Last game: Memphis 44, UNT 34; Purdue 28, FAU 26
Last meeting: FAU 41, UNT 17 (2017 C-USA championship game)
TV: ESPN+
What’s on the line?
UNT and FAU will both have the opportunity make a statement in the early stages of the race for the C-USA championship by picking up a win on Saturday.
Both were expected to finish near the middle of the C-USA pack in the league’s preseason media poll. FAU was picked to finish fourth and UNT fifth in the 11-team league.
Each team already has a win in conference play. UNT won at UTEP to open the season, while FAU rolled past Charlotte.
The Mean Green’s game against FAU is the opener of a two-game homestand that will also include a showdown with Louisiana Tech. UNT needs to capitalize before heading out on the road for a brutal two-game swing to UTSA and Western Kentucky, the teams that played in last season’s C-USA championship game.
UNT’s bowl prospects would look a whole lot more promising if it could go into that stretch at 4-3.
When UNT has the ball
Quarterback Austin Aune ranks fifth nationally with 1,316 passing yards and has 12 touchdowns on the year.
UNT coach Seth Littrell said this week that opponents are stacking the line of scrimmage to take away the running game after the Mean Green averaged 283 rushing yards per game during a five-game winning streak to close the 2021 regular season.
UNT has six players with at least 100 receiving yards. Ayo Adeyi and Oscar Adaway III have powered the Mean Green’s running game while rolling up 360 and 344 rushing yards, respectively.
FAU is holding teams to 26.2 points per game behind linebacker Eddie Williams, who has 52 tackles and 2.5 sacks on the year.
When FAU has the ball
UNT’s defense showed signs of growth last week in the Mean Green’s loss to Memphis while holding the Tigers to 334 yards.
Memphis scored twice on interception returns and picked up another touchdown after recovering a fumble at the UNT 9-yard line.
Linebacker KD Davis has been solid all season long and has 43 tackles to lead the Mean Green.
Miami transfer N'Kosi Perry has thrown for 1,217 yards and 13 touchdowns to pace FAU. LaJohntay Wester, FAU’s top receiver, has seven touchdown catches on the season, putting him in a tie for the national lead.
The matchup between Perry, Wester and UNT’s secondary will be a concern after the Mean Green lost cornerback John Davis Jr. to injury in a season-opening win over UTEP.
Prediction
There’s no understating the importance of UNT’s game against FAU to the Mean Green’s hopes of reaching their goals and posting the program’s first winning season since 2018.
This is widely seen as a game that could go either way.
The Mean Green didn’t win their game against Memphis but seemed to turn a corner defensively. UNT should be able to replicate that performance against the Owls.
Homefield advantage will also pay dividends for the Mean Green. Traveling across the country for a game is never easy for a team and FAU, a team loaded with players from Florida, will have plenty of distractions after Hurricane Ian hit the state.
Prediction: UNT 30, FAU 27