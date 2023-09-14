North Texas at Louisiana Tech
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Joe Aillet Stadium, Ruston, Louisiana
Records: UNT 0-2, 0-0 American Athletic Conference; Louisiana Tech 2-1, 1-0 Conference USA
Last matchup: UNT 47, Louisiana Tech 27 (2022)
TV: ESPN+
What’s at stake?
UNT has endured a rough two weeks to start the season. The Mean Green were blown out by Cal and fell to Florida International 46-39 last week.
UNT cruised past FIU in each of the previous two seasons. The list of games the Mean Green looked like they had a good chance of winning at the beginning of the season wasn’t particularly long.
UNT’s game against FIU was near the top.
The Mean Green need to find a way to get things headed in a positive direction. A win over Louisiana Tech would do the trick.
The Bulldogs can match their win total from all of last season, when they finished 3-9, with a win over UNT. Sonny Cumbie guided Louisiana Tech to a win over FIU in a CUSA game in its season opener.
Beating UNT would put the Bulldogs halfway to becoming bowl eligible.
When UNT has the ball
UNT’s quarterback situation is the focus for the Mean Green heading into their game against Louisiana Tech.
Stone Earle started UNT’s first two games. He played well against Cal, throwing three touchdown passes. Last week’s loss to FIU was a train wreck.
Earle threw two interceptions, including one that was returned 40 yards for a touchdown. A third pick was negated by a penalty. He threw for 96 yards and a touchdown on 10-of-20 passing in addition to rushing for 67 yards.
Chandler Rogers came on in place of Earle after halftime and threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns. He added 57 yards and a touchdown rushing.
Morris said he will make his decision on who will start after seeing how his quarterbacks perform in practice this week.
Whoever starts for UNT will face a solid Louisiana Tech defense that has held two of its three opponents to 21 points or less.
When Louisiana Tech has the ball
UNT has struggled defensively and is allowing 52.0 points per game.
Cal dropping 58 points on UNT was a bit of a surprise, but nothing like FIU scoring 46. The Panthers managed just 17 points in a loss to Louisiana Tech.
The Mean Green have struggled to stop opponents’ running games and are allowing 292 rushing yards per game.
Louisiana Tech hasn’t been great offensively. The Bulldogs scored just 22 points in their win over FIU and 14 in a loss to SMU.
Last week’s 51-21 win over Northwestern State has the potential to be a turning point for Louisiana Tech. The Demons are a Football Championship Subdivision team, but freshman running back Keith Willis Jr. broke out for 188 yards and two touchdowns.
Willis seems like a bad matchup for a UNT defense that has struggled to stop the run.
Prediction
Trips to Ruston never seem to go well for UNT. The Mean Green are 3-6 all time in games played against Louisiana Tech on its home field.
One of UNT’s wins came back in 1977.
UNT did hammer the Bulldogs 47-27 last season, when they rushed for a program-record 475 yards in Denton.
The Mean Green have several of the players who helped make that performance possible back, but this is a much different team.
UNT’s top four running backs, who powered the Mean Green last season, have combined for just 200 rushing yards this year.
UNT hasn’t found its footing yet, and Louisiana Tech seems like a bad matchup for the Mean Green, particularly in Ruston.
Score: Louisiana Tech 42, UNT 37
