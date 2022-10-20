North Texas at UTSA
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Alamodome, San Antonio
Records: UNT 4-3, 3-0 Conference USA; UTSA 5-2, 3-0 Conference USA
Last game: UNT 47, Louisiana Tech 27; UTSA 30, Florida International 10
Last meeting: UNT 45, UTSA 23 (2021)
What’s on the line?
UNT and UTSA look like two of the best teams in C-USA and are the only unbeaten squads left in the league. The winner of this weekend’s game will be in the driver’s seat in the race for the conference title.
UNT knocked off UTSA last season when the Roadrunners were 11-0 and ranked No. 15 nationally. The Mean Green have also won four of the last five games in the series. A win this weekend would give UNT a leg up in the C-USA title chase and a good case that they are taking control of a series they lead 5-4.
UTSA will be out for revenge after falling to UNT last season. Beating the Mean Green would be gratifying for the Roadrunners and would give them a clear path to the C-USA title.
UTSA has already beaten Western Kentucky, the team it knocked off in last season’s C-USA title game. The Roadunners have a tough game at UAB on Nov. 5, but the rest of their schedule is favorable.
UTSA came into the season as the favorite to win the C-USA title. A win this weekend would make the Roadrunners an even heavier favorite.
When UNT has the ball
UNT set a program record with 475 rushing yards last week in a win over Louisiana Tech and has run the ball well all season. The Mean Green are averaging 251.3 rushing yards per game behind Ayo Adeyi and Oscar Adaway III.
Adeyi is averaging 79.6 rushing yards per game, while Adaway is adding 75.4.
Quarterback Austin Aune has also been playing well and is averaging 241.7 passing yards per game. The former Argyle standout has 17 touchdown passes on the season.
UTSA is allowing 29.7 points per game, a respectable total considering the Roadrunners have played Texas, Houston and Army. UTSA has 47 tackles for loss and 11 sacks on the season. Linebacker Jamal Ligon has 47 tackles to lead the Roadrunners.
When UTSA has the ball
UNT’s defense has continued to improve under coordinator Phil Bennett as the season has gone along and is coming off a solid outing in a win over Louisiana Tech.
UNT sacked quarterback Parker McNeil seven times and limited the Bulldogs to 80 rushing yards.
Building on that performance won’t be easy against UTSA, which is averaging 36.3 points per game. UTSA quarterback Frank Harris has been terrific all year and ranks fifth nationally with 2,300 passing yards.
Harris has three of the best wide receivers in C-USA to work with, as well, in Joshua Cephus, Zakhari Franklin and De’Corian Clark.
UTSA has had a run of injuries on its offensive line and moved defensive lineman Walker Baty over to offense to play left tackle. Baty played well in UTSA’s win over FIU, but the offensive line remains a concern for the Roadrunners.
Prediction
Everything about the way this game sets up points to UTSA coming out with a win. The Roadrunners opened as a 10-point favorite and match up favorably with UNT.
The Mean Green are allowing a whopping 289.9 passing yards per game. The Roadrunners wide receivers are a terrible matchup for UNT’s secondary.
UNT has run the ball effectively all season but will face a defense that has shown that it can slow down opponents’ ground game while giving up just 109.7 rushing yards per game in conference play. UTSA will also be out for revenge and will have a huge home crowd behind it.
UNT was in a similar spot last year and had no business beating UTSA, even at Apogee Stadium. The Mean Green will need to get off to a good start and play really well to beat the Roadrunners.
UNT is one of those teams that jumps up and pulls a stunner every once in a while. The Mean Green are due for another one of those performances.
Prediction: UNT 30, UTSA 28