North Texas at UAB
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama
Records: UNT (6-4, 5-1 Conference USA) at UAB (4-5, 2-4 Conference USA)
Last week: UNT 52, Florida International 14; UTSA 44, UAB 38 (2OT)
Last meeting: UAB 40, UNT 6 (2021)
What’s on the line?
UNT hit a milestone last week when it hammered FIU. That win was the sixth the Mean Green needed to become bowl eligible and kept UNT in the thick of the race for a spot in the Conference USA title game.
UNT is sitting in second place in the league standings behind UTSA, which is 5-0 in league play. The Roadrunners look like a team of destiny in C-USA this season after pulling out nailbiters against both the Mean Green and Blazers in their last two games.
UNT could lock up a spot in in the conference title game this weekend if everything plays out the way the Mean Green hope. If UNT beats UAB, the worst it could finish in C-USA play is 6-2. Western Kentucky, Rice and Florida Atlantic could all also finish 6-2.
UNT has the head-to-head tiebreaker against both WKU and FAU after beating them earlier this season. The Mean Green play Rice in their final regular-season game. If the Owls win out and beat UNT, they would win the tiebreaker if both teams wind up at 6-2.
The chances of Rice winning out seem slim. The Owls have games against WKU, UTSA and UNT in consecutive weeks to close the regular season.
The Mean Green hope to take care of business by beating UAB and then see WKU take down Rice.
If that’s what transpires, UNT is in the C-USA title game.
The Blazers will essentially have their bowl hopes on the line this weekend. UAB needs to win two of its last three games to become bowl eligible with six wins.
The Blazers have the rare late-season showdown with a national power on Nov. 19, when they take on LSU, and will close the regular season with a game at Louisiana Tech. The chances of UAB beating LSU are slim at best.
The Blazers need to beat UNT and Louisiana Tech to end up in a bowl.
When UNT has the ball
UNT has been on a tear offensively late in the season and has scored at least 40 points in all of its wins during a run that has seen the Mean Green take four of their last five games.
Austin Aune had a monster game in UNT’s win over FIU, throwing for 414 yards and five touchdowns. He has thrown for at least 320 yards in each of UNT’s last three games. The Mean Green will need the former Argyle standout to keep that run going in its game against UAB.
The Blazers are a very good defensive team and are allowing just 21.3 points and 185.2 passing yards per game.
UNT is also shorthanded at running back after losing three of its top backs to injury in consecutive games. Isaiah Johnson, Oscar Adaway III and Ayo Adeyi have all gone down late in the season.
The Mean Green are hoping Johnson and Adeyi will be able to return this week.
When UAB has the ball
UNT seems to have turned a corner defensively the last couple of weeks under coordinator Phil Bennett.
The Mean Green held FIU to 258 yards and a touchdown Saturday, when the Panthers also scored on an interception return. UNT’s win over FIU marked the Mean Green’s second straight terrific defensive performance.
The Mean Green held WKU to 13 points two weeks ago.
UAB is a little different than most teams in C-USA in that it relies on its running game. DeWayne McBride is one of the best running backs playing at the Group of Five level and has rolled up 1,287 rushing yards on the season.
The Blazers could get quarterback Dylan Hopkins back this week after he missed consecutive games due to injury. Jacob Zeno has played well in place of Hopkins, but the Blazers are better with Hopkins in the lineup.
No matter who is under center, the challenge for UNT will be to slow down Hopkins.
Prediction
This game looks like a 50-50 proposition on paper. UNT has been on a roll lately and will have a lot to play for, just like the Blazers.
UAB has lost three straight one-possession games, including a double-overtime loss to UTSA last week.
This will come down to which team makes the big plays in key spots, and that means it’s Aune vs. McBride. UAB’s star back certainly has more skins on the wall, but the Mean Green have a ton of momentum late in the year.
UNT’s defense has also been playing terrific football of late.
Aune has made the key plays UNT has needed late in the season. He’ll make another this week to give the Mean Green the win.
Prediction: UNT 31, UAB 28