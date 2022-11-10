UNT-UAB prediction
Buy Now

North Texas wide receiver Ja'Mori Maclin catches a long pass from Austin Aune during the Mean Green's win over Florida International at Apogee Stadium last week. UNT will face UAB on Saturday.

 Al Key/DRC

North Texas at UAB

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Recommended for you