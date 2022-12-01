UNT-UTSA prediction art

North Texas linebacker Jordan Brown (19) and safety Bryce Linder (23) tackle Rice wide receiver Tyson Thompson during the Mean Green's win over the Owls last week. UNT will face UTSA in the Conference USA championship game on Friday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

 Zach Del Bello/UNT athletics

North Texas at UTSA

Conference USA championship game

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you