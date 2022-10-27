North Texas at Western Kentucky
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium, Bowling Green, Kentucky
Records: UNT 4-4, 3-1 Conference USA; WKU 5-3, 3-1 Conference USA
Last game: UTSA 31, UNT 27; WKU 20, UAB 17
Last meeting: WKU 45, UNT 7 (2016)
What’s on the line?
UNT and WKU will face off on Saturday in what might be an elimination game for a spot in the C-USA championship game.
The Mean Green and Hilltoppers are both 3-1 in conference play and trail UTSA, which is 4-0. The Roadrunners have beaten both UNT and WKU and own the head-to-head tiebreaker with both teams.
The top two teams in the league standings at the end of the year will play for the conference title. C-USA eliminated its East and West Divisions this year.
UTSA isn’t a lock for a spot in the championship game, but it’s hard to imagine the Roadrunners not earning a spot. UNT and WKU are in position to grab the other berth and face UTSA.
The only other team in C-USA with less than two losses in conference play is Rice, which closes with a brutal stretch of games against WKU, UTSA and UNT. The chances of the Owls surviving that series with its title game hopes intact seem slim.
The team that wins the UNT-WKU matchup will have a clear path to the C-USA championship game and will also take a big step toward a bowl berth. WKU can become bowl eligible with a win, while UNT would be one win short.
When UNT has the ball
By far the most intriguing matchup to watch Saturday is UNT’s rushing offense versus WKU’s defensive front.
UNT headed into its game against UTSA last week ranked sixth nationally with an average of 251.3 rushing yards per game. The Roadrunners stacked the line of scrimmage and held the Mean Green to 22 yards on 21 carries.
The plan is one several teams have used against UNT this season. No one had as much success with it as UTSA.
WKU is sure to give it a try. The Roadrunners lead C-USA in rushing defense with an average of 134.3 yards allowed per game.
UNT will turn to running backs Ayo Adeyi and Oscar Adaway III to get its running game back on track. Adeyi has 559 rushing yards on the season, while Adaway has added 548.
Austin Aune threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns in UNT’s loss to UTSA. Aune has 2,017 passing yards and 20 touchdowns with just nine interceptions on the season.
When WKU has the ball
UNT played well defensively for most of the night in its loss to UTSA.
The Roadrunners managed just 10 points through the first three quarters before exploding for 21 in the fourth quarter. UTSA drove 75 yards in seven plays in the final 98 seconds and won the game on Frank Harris’ 10-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver De’Corian Clark with 15 seconds left.
UNT is allowing 34.5 points per game and will have its work cut out for it when it faces WKU. The Hilltoppers lead C-USA with an average of 37.5 points per game behind quarterback Austin Reed.
Reed has thrown for 2,444 yards and 21 touchdowns with just five interceptions on the season. The Hilltoppers have six players with at least two touchdown catches on the year.
UNT is allowing 283.4 passing yards per game and gave up a few big plays late in its loss to UTSA, including a 33-yard strike from Harris to Oscar Cardenas on UTSA’s game-winning drive.
Prediction
UNT’s game against WKU is a matchup that doesn’t look promising for the Mean Green.
UNT is coming off a heartbreaking loss to UTSA in one of its most intense rivalry games and must recover in the week it has to travel across the country. The trip to Bowling Green, Kentucky, isn’t one of the easiest or most pleasant in C-USA.
The two key matchups also favor WKU.
UNT appears as if it will struggle to get its running game going against WKU’s defense. The Hilltoppers also have a passing game that is a tough matchup for UNT’s defense.
Prediction: WKU 35, UNT 27