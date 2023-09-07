{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}North Texas at Florida International{/h3}
When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: FIU Stadium
Records: UNT 0-1; FIU 1-1
Last week: Cal 58, UNT 21; FIU 14, Maine 12
Last matchup: UNT 52, FIU 14 (2022)
TV: ESPN+
What’s at stake?
UNT enters a key stretch of its season off a tough loss to Cal in coach Eric Morris’ debut.
The Mean Green tied the game up at 14-14 early on a 59-yard touchdown strike from Stone Earle to Ja’Mori Maclin. It was all Cal from that point on. The Golden Bears outscored the Mean Green 44-7 the rest of the way.
If UNT wants to rebound from that loss and make a run at a bowl berth, it will have to get something going in the next few weeks. The Mean Green will face Louisiana Tech, Abilene Christian, Navy and Temple after taking on FIU.
The Mean Green’s schedule is brutal from that point on with games against the top teams in the American Athletic Conference, including Tulane, UTSA and SMU.
A win over FIU would do UNT a whole lot of good. Falling into an 0-2 hole would leave the Mean Green in a terrible spot.
FIU is coming off a 4-8 year and was drubbed by UNT 52-14 last season. A win over the Mean Green would be a huge step in the right direction for the Panthers.
When UNT has the ball
UNT struggled to get anything going after its quick start against Cal.
The Mean Green finished with just 41 rushing yards on 27 carries. Earle did some good things in his debut as UNT’s starter, throwing for 174 yards and three touchdowns. Maclin grabbed two of those touchdown passes and finished with 122 receiving yards.
The Mean Green will look to get their running game on track against an FIU team that is allowing just 17.0 points per game. Louisiana Tech, one of the Panthers’ rivals in Conference USA, sneaked out a 22-17 win in both teams’ season opener.
Linebacker Donovan Manuel leads FIU with 29 tackles and has forced two fumbles.
When FIU has the ball
UNT struggled defensively against Cal. The question is if the Mean Green’s issues were a result of playing a Power Five team with high-end talent across the board or if they go beyond that.
The Mean Green moved to a 3-3-5 scheme under coordinator Matt Caponi in the offseason. Cal broke tackle after tackle while posting a series of big plays against UNT on its way to rolling up 669 yards.
The Mean Green are set to move safety Patrick Smith into their starting lineup after he finished with seven tackles against Cal.
UNT is hoping that adjustment will pay dividends in its game against an FIU team that has scored just 31 points through two games.
The Panthers turned to highly regarded freshman Keyone Jenkins at quarterback following their opener. The Miami native threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns in FIU’s win over Maine.
Running back Shomari Lawrence has rushed for 165 yards on the season, including 139 against Louisiana Tech.
Prediction
The manner in which UNT lost to Cal was a gut punch. The Mean Green had a huge crowd on hand at DATCU Stadium hoping to see UNT upset a Power Five team.
The Mean Green didn’t come close to reaching that goal. UNT was overmatched. Its performance in terms of tackling and executing Caponi’s defense was less than ideal. And that’s putting it mildly.
The Mean Green did see some bright spots in their opener, including Earle looking competent.
The tendency is to overreact to the opener. That almost never leads to an accurate assessment of a team.
UNT hammered FIU last season, has plenty of talented players on the roster and an opportunity to get on a roll the next few weeks. The Mean Green had better take advantage. UNT’s chances of grabbing a bowl berth will go up in smoke if it doesn’t.
FIU barely beat Maine last week. It’s hard to imagine UNT not taking care of business.
Score: UNT 31, FIU 21
