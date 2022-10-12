Louisiana Tech at North Texas
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Apogee Stadium
Records: UNT 3-3, 2-0 Conference USA; Louisiana Tech 2-3, 1-0 Conference USA
Last game: UNT 45, Florida Atlantic 28; Louisiana Tech 41, UTEP 31
Last meeting: Louisiana Tech 24, UNT 17 (2021)
What’s on the line?
UNT is on a tear in Conference USA play and is in the midst of a seven-game winning streak in league games dating back to last season.
The Mean Green can move a big step closer to competing for the conference title by improving to 3-0 with a win over Louisiana Tech. UNT and UTSA both enter the week at 2-0 in C-USA and will meet in San Antonio next week.
It seems like a foregone conclusion that UTSA will beat Florida International on Friday night. FIU is one of the worst teams in college football and lost 73-0 to Western Kentucky earlier this year.
Beating Louisiana Tech would likely set up one of UNT's bigger games in recent years against UTSA.
The Bulldogs are also squarely in the C-USA title chase after beating UTEP in their conference opener. A win over UNT would solidify Louisiana Tech as a contender.
When UNT has the ball
UNT has taken a significant step forward offensively this season and is averaging 34.3 points per game.
The Mean Green have had an effective running game the last few years behind a talented group of running backs and are averaging 214.0 rushing yards per game.
The difference this fall has been the jump UNT has made in the passing game behind quarterback Austin Aune. The former Argyle standout is averaging 249.3 passing yards per game and sits in a tie for ninth nationally with 15 touchdown passes.
Louisiana Tech is allowing 37.2 points per game, a total that is somewhat deceiving. The Bulldogs lost to a pair of Power Five opponents in Clemson and Missouri earlier in the season.
Tyler Grubbs is one of the best linebackers in C-USA and has 48 tackles on the year for Louisiana Tech.
When Louisiana Tech has the ball
UNT's defense has shown signs of growth over the last few weeks and is coming off a solid performance in the Mean Green's win over FAU.
UNT held the Owls to seven points in the second half and made a series of big plays. Cornerback Ridge Texada returned an interception 58 yards for a touchdown and brought another back 60 yards to the Owls' 1-yard line.
UNT linebacker KD Davis is having a huge season and has 53 tackles on the year.
Davis and the Mean Green will face a challenge in Louisiana Tech's offense that is led by quarterback Parker McNeil. The senior has thrown for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns.
McNeil has a host of top wide receivers to work with, including Tre Harris, Griffin Hebert and Smoke Harris. The trio has combined for 65 catches on the year.
Prediction
UNT has gotten just a little better each week following a tough loss to SMU back in its second game of the year.
The Mean Green put together their best performance of the season in their win over FAU in their last game and have had two weeks to prepare for Louisiana Tech. That extra time should have UNT refreshed and healthy heading into its game against the Bulldogs.
Aune has hit his stride and UNT's defense is improving.
UNT will need to be at its best to handle Louisiana Tech. The matchup between the Bulldogs wide receivers and UNT's secondary is a concern, but the Mean Green have enough talent on both sides of the ball to pull through.
UNT will set up a huge showdown between C-USA unbeatens with a close win over Louisiana Tech.
Prediction: UNT 30, Louisiana Tech 28