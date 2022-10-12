UNT-LT prediction
Buy Now

North Texas running back Isaiah Johnson (23) runs over Florida Atlantic cornerback Justin McKihen (11) during the Mean Green's win over teh Owls in their last game. UNT will host Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

 Al Key/DRC

Louisiana Tech at North Texas

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you