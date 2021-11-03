North Texas at Southern Miss
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: M.M. Roberts Stadium, Hattisburg, Mississippi
Records: UNT 2-6, 1-3 Conference USA; Southern Miss 1-7, 0-4 Conference USA
Last game: UNT 30, Rice 24 (OT); Middle Tennessee 35, Southern Miss 10
Last meeting: UNT 41, Southern Miss 31 (2020)
TV: ESPN+
What’s on the line?
UNT kept its hopes of rallying late in the season to become bowl eligible alive when it edged Rice in overtime last week.
That win was just a first step. UNT would still need to win its remaining four games to finish the regular season with a 6-6 record.
Finishing the season on a five-game winning streak seems like a long shot, but UNT would like nothing more than keeping the possibility alive.
Southern Miss is having an even worse season than UNT. The Golden Eagles' lone win came against Grambling.
Southern Miss is in its first season under Will Hall, the former offensive coordinator at Tulane. The Golden Eagles are hoping to build momentum late in their first season under Hall and have a chance to reach that goal with games against UNT, Florida International and Louisiana Tech over the next few weeks.
Southern Miss has a realistic shot to win all three games.
When UNT has the ball
UNT came up with one of its best outings of the season offensively last week against Rice.
Quarterback Austin Aune threw for 121 yards and rushed for 65. Wide receiver Bryson Jackson caught three passes for 50 yards.
That duo helped UNT convert seven of its 13 third-down attempts, a dramatic improvement from the previous few weeks.
Southern Miss' defense is its strength. The Golden Eagles are allowing 29.3 points per game.
When Southern Miss has the ball
UNT held Rice in check last week, limiting the Owls to 368 yards and three touchdowns.
The Mean Green forced Rice into a long field goal attempt on the Owls possession in overtime. Christian VanSickle missed the kick, giving UNT an opportunity to win the game on its possession in overtime.
UNT capitalized. Linebacker KD Davis has played well all season and posted 18 tackles against Rice.
Southern Miss is averaging just 13.6 points per game and is one of the worst offensive teams in the country.
Prediction
UNT got up off the mat last week at Rice and has momentum on its side for the first time since a season-opening win over Northwestern State.
The Mean Green won't cough up that momentum now, not even on the road.
UNT isn't very good, but it is objectively better than Southern Miss.
Prediction: UNT 27, Southern Miss 17