Cal at North Texas
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: DATCU Stadium, Denton
Records: Season opener for both teams
Last matchup: Cal 23, UNT 17 (2019)
TV: ESPNU
What’s at stake?
UNT has a huge opportunity in the first game of Eric Morris’ tenure as the Mean Green’s coach.
UNT hasn’t hosted a Power Five conference opponent since 2011, when it knocked off Indiana in the first game played at what is now known as DATCU Stadium. A win over Cal would be a huge boost for the Mean Green.
The Golden Bears are coming off a 4-8 season but were competitive in the Pac-12 last season. Cal lost in overtime to Colorado, fell by seven to Washington and UCLA and by six to USC. The Golden Bears are hoping to take a big step forward this year.
Beating UNT seems like a necessity to reach that goal.
When UNT has the ball
All eyes will be on quarterback Stone Earle when UNT kicks off the season. The former Birdville standout won what started out as a five-man battle for the starting job.
Earle played sparingly as a wildcat quarterback last season, making him something of an unknown. What makes the situation all the more interesting is that Morris has said that Chandler Rogers will also play.
UNT will handle the rotation based on how the game progresses. One can be sure the Mean Green will lean on a talented group of running backs led by Ayo Adeyi and Ikaika Ragsdale.
UNT will line up in a four-wide spread. Morris will call the plays.
There’s no telling how UNT will fare, especially against a Cal defense loaded with top-end talent. Linebacker Jackson Sirmon, a preseason All-Pac-12 selection, will be one of the best defensive players UNT faces all year.
When Cal has the ball
UNT made the move to a 3-3-5 scheme in the offseason and lost one of the best players in recent program history when linebacker KD Davis graduated. Fellow starting linebacker Larry Nixon III transferred to Auburn.
Kevin Wood, one of the Mean Green’s top defenders and best remaining linebacker, only recently returned to practice.
The return of cornerback Ridge Texada will help. He was a first-team All-Conference USA selection last season.
The big question heading into this week’s game is how that defense will hold up against Cal, especially in the running game.
The Golden Bears have a stout offensive line and feature running back Jayden Ott. The California native was a freshman All-American last season, when he rushed for 897 yards and eight touchdowns.
TCU transfer Sam Jackson V will start at quarterback for Cal and will present another challenge in the running game. He rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns on just 15 carries in seven games at TCU.
Prediction
Morris has done a tremendous job of building enthusiasm heading into his debut season at UNT. He’s done a good job of team building as well.
The Mean Green appear to be in position to win a significant number of games this season. Expecting this game to be one of them seems like a stretch.
Cal has P5 talent across the board and seems like a bad matchup for UNT. The Mean Green’s 3-3-5 scheme will be great for matching up with pass-first teams.
Unless offensive coordinator Jake Spavital has lost his mind, he’ll take one look at UNT’s three-man front and two starting linebackers listed at less than 215 pounds and immediately turn to the running game.
It’s hard to see how UNT will hold up if Cal pounds away with Ott.
The Mean Green have a lot of talent on offense, but also have a huge question at quarterback.
The heat will favor UNT. But in the end, Cal will be too much for the Mean Green to handle and pull out a close game.
Score: Cal 31, UNT 27
