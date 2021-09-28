For nearly all of Seth Littrell’s six-year tenure at North Texas, there was a sense that the Mean Green were on the verge of an offensive play that would end up on a highlight reel.
Running back Jeffery Wilson broke long touchdown run after long touchdown run. Mason Fine threw 93 touchdown passes in his career, including plenty of deep shots to Jaelon Darden, Rico Bussey Jr. and a host of other talented wide receivers.
Those plays have seemed like nothing more than a distant memory the last few weeks as UNT has fallen to 0-2 in Conference USA play.
The Mean Green posted just three plays of 15 yards or more in a 24-17 loss to Louisiana Tech last week and three the week before in a 40-6 loss to UAB.
There might not be a bigger challenge UNT faces during its bye week than finding a way to bring some explosion back to an offense that has severely lacked it throughout a 1-3 start.
UNT is averaging just 19.8 points per game.
“We are built a lot of times on explosive plays,” Littrell said following the Mean Green’s loss to Louisiana Tech. “We have no explosive plays in the passing game right now. There are a number of reasons for that. We have to get better.”
One of the biggest reasons has been the departure of wide receiver Jaelon Darden. The former UNT wide receiver declared for the NFL draft after catching 19 touchdown passes in just nine games last season.
The Mean Green knew losing Darden would leave a giant void in their offense. The hope was a host of highly regarded recruits from the last few years would step forward to fill the void.
Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush were obvious candidates. Shorter caught nine touchdown passes as a redshirt freshman in 2019 before missing nearly all of the 2020 season due to injury.
Bush was expected to make an impact after transferring in from Georgia during the offseason.
UNT lost both to injuries in first few weeks of the year. Shorter caught six passes for 107 yards in a loss to SMU, his only catches this season. Bush played in two games and never really had a chance to settle in while hauling in three passes for 43 yards.
Neither are expected to return soon.
UNT also lost running back Oscar Adaway III to a season-ending injury in fall camp. Torrey has carried the load in the running game and has 516 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the season.
Torrey has three of UNT’s six explosive plays the last two weeks on runs of 17, 18 and 20 yards. Quarterback Austin Aune has a 19-yard run and passes to Bryson Jackson and Deonte Simpson that have covered 15 and 18 yards, respectively.
Wide receiver Roderic Burns and tight end Jason Pirtle are UNT’s two leading receivers after four games. Burns has 25 catches for 292 yards, while Pirtle has 13 catches for 109 yards.
Burns posted a 45-yard catch in a win over Northwestern State and a 42-yard grab in a loss to SMU. He has just seven catches for 37 yards the last two weeks after UNT’s opponents figured out he was UNT’s best big-play threat.
“[Wide receivers coach Tommy] Mainord always talks about the next man-up mentality,” wide receiver Detraveon Brown said. “When your time comes you have to be prepared and locked in. You have to do what you always do and make the routine plays you make in practice.”
The players UNT are depending on to make those plays and bring the explosion to its offense have struggled.
“We have to find ways, especially in critical situations to make routine plays. We had entirely too many drops,” Littrell said of UNT’s performance against Louisiana Tech. “Guys are trying to step up and fight through injuries and pain.”
UNT took what looked like a small step forward in its loss to the Bulldogs by scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter of a comeback that came up short.
The Mean Green mounted a 12-play, 85-yard drive to pull within 24-17. DeAndre Torrey posted one of UNT’s rare explosive plays over the last two weeks during that drive, breaking free for a 20-yard run.
Aune capped the drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Damon Ward Jr.
Those are the types of plays UNT needs to post a whole lot more frequently if it wants to get back on track offensively.
Aune provided UNT a spark in its loss to Louisiana Tech after coming on in place of starter Jace Ruder. He was on the field for all three of UNT’s touchdown drives.
Aune threw for 79 yards on 12-of-27 passing and rushed for 56 yards.
The former Argyle standout wasn’t happy with that performance, especially after UNT struggled early and managed just seven points in the first three quarters.
“We have to come out ready to roll,” Aune said. “We will look at the film and see what we can do better.”
Finding a way to be more explosive is at the top of the list.
“We have to hit the deep ball better,” Littrell said. “If you’re not converting and moving the chains and are not hitting explosives, you are not going to do much.”