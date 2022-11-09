Polynesian roots bind a sturdy group of UNT players, on and off the field

Sifa Leota wasn’t sure how he’d get by in his first season at North Texas in 2021 after joining the program as a walk-on.
The former Euless Trinity standout showed potential as an outside linebacker but struggled financially and might have given up his college football dreams had it not been for the support of a tight-knit batch of Polynesian players on the team.
Manse Mose, the leader of the group, gave Leota more than just emotional support, he provided him a place to stay during his freshman season.
“Manase took me under his wing and helped me a lot,” Leota said. “I stayed on Manase’s couch for a year since I didn’t have money to live in the dorms. He did a lot for me. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be in the position I am now.”
The support Mose offered Leota is just one example of the way a group of Polynesian players has bonded to form a highly productive core that has sparked UNT during its pursuit of a Conference USA title that will continue this week when the Mean Green travel to face UAB.
UNT (6-4) became bowl eligible last week with a win over Florida International and is a game behind UTSA in the C-USA standings at 5-1. The Mean Green are in position to play in the conference title game that will feature the top two teams in the standings at the end of the season.
UNT has a host of Polynesian players filling key roles as it takes aim at the program’s first conference title since 2004. Mose is UNT’s starting center and the program’s all-time leader with 58 games started. Running back Ikaika Ragsdale has 357 rushing yards on the season, while Leota and Fatafehi Vailea are key members of UNT’s defensive front.
Tight end Xzavior Kautai, defensive lineman Will Latu and linebacker Sele Selefuti round out UNT’s contingent of players with roots stretching back to more than 1,000 islands scattered in the central and southern Pacific Ocean.
“It’s important to me to lead the group,” Mose said. “All of us come from the same background and traditions. We all went through the same struggles with how we came up. It was important to me to take them under my wing, show them the ropes here and our traditions that were set before me.”
Mose helped establish those traditions since he arrived at UNT in 2017 and has quietly helped recruit Polynesian players to come to UNT during his time at the school. The group has made an impact for the Mean Green, both on the field and off it with the way they have contributed to the program’s culture.
“Our Polynesian players are extremely loyal people,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “They are family-based with a lot of love and are very competitive. It’s been great to have Manase as part of the family. He brings a lot to the table along with all of those guys.”
A common background
Mose grew up in Euless and played at Trinity, a school known for its contingent of Polynesian players.
Four of UNT’s Polynesians played for the Trojans, including Kautai and Latu.
The other three came from other states. While not all of UNT Polynesian players came from the same area, they share a common heritage.
“We take a lot of pride in our background,” Mose said. “It shows who we are, our culture, traditions and what we bring with us everywhere we go. Being family oriented and selfless is part our culture and is something we try to bring to the team.”
UNT’s Polynesian players consider each other family.
Mose knew several members of the group who grew up in Euless. Vailea didn’t have a connection to Mose but heard from him long before he committed to play for UNT during his high school career at Desert Pines in Nevada.
“Manase was the first guy to reach out when UNT offered me in January of 2020,” Vailea said. “He texted me and let me know that I would have family out here. He made me feel comfortable quickly.”
Ragsdale also came to UNT from Nevada and fondly remembers times when Mose helped him, even though he was highly recruited and has a scholarship. Ragsdale lived in UNT’s dorms his freshman year.
“They didn’t have breakfast in the dorms on Sundays,” Ragsdale said. “Manase would hit me up and say, ‘Let’s go get some food.’ We would go to Jack in the Box. He’s like everyone’s big uncle.”
Leota isn’t the only member of UNT’s Polynesian contingent who has lived with Mose. Kautai also slept on his couch when he couldn’t afford to live in the dorms.
“The way he takes care of us says a lot about him,” Kautai said. “He’s an outstanding person. It all comes down to culture. He would have done it for anyone else.”
Mose says his motivation for helping the other members of the group is simple. It’s the right thing to do and is part of the Polynesian culture.
Mose came to UNT with his brother, Sosaia, who played for UNT for three years beginning in 2017. Ulaiasi Tauaalo, another Polynesian player, was a member of the team at the time.
The success they enjoyed and the tight-knit group they formed helped UNT sell other Polynesian players on playing for the Mean Green.
UNT linebacker KD Davis is close to several members of the current group and has come to admire the bond they share.
“You can tell how close they are,” Davis said. “When you see one of them, you see all of them.”
A lasting legacy
UNT’s Polynesian players got together before the season started for a group photo to commemorate their bond.
They posed with Polynesian country, state and territory flags. Ragsdale held the Hawaiian flag, Kautai the Tongan flag and Vailea and Leota the American Samoa flag.
Mose is the only senior in the group that will impact UNT’s team for years to come. He plans on watching as the younger players he mentored continue their careers while attending the tailgate for UNT football alumni. Sosaia is already a regular.
Mose helped put UNT’s younger Polynesian players on the path to succeed, whether it was through supporting them emotionally, by buying them breakfast or by going as far as giving them a place to live.
He could have walked away after five seasons at UNT to enter the working world or transferred to another school. The connections he formed with the Mean Green’s core of Polynesian players were too strong for him to pass on a chance to spend one more year with them.
“That was one of the reasons I came back, to support the other guys,” Mose said.
“They will give me a legacy at UNT. I will get to see them develop and be out there producing.”