West Wilson

Lovejoy standout West Wilson was among three high school standouts to commit to North Texas on Sunday.

 UNT sports information

New North Texas coach Eric Morris vowed to put an emphasis on recruiting the Dallas-Forth Worth area and Texas high schools in general when he took over the Mean Green’s program a few weeks ago.

UNT took another step toward reaching that goal on Sunday as the Mean Green wrapped up their final recruiting weekend before national signing day. UNT landed three players as of late in the afternoon, including two with area ties.

Matthew Moore

Killeen Ellison linebacker Matthew Moore committed to North Texas on Sunday.
Kollin Lewis

Gladewater cornerback/wide receiver Kollin Lewis stands with new North Texas coach Eric Morris. Lewis committed to UNT on Sunday.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

North Texas football commitments

The following is a list of players who have committed to join North Texas' 2023 recruiting class.

Player Position School
Transfers
Trey Cleveland Wide receiver Texas Tech
Phillip Hill Safety UNLV
Ethan Miner Offensive line Arkansas State
Larry Moore Offensive line Texas Tech
Marcus Moore Defensive line Coffeyville CC
Noah Rauschenberg Kicker Baylor
Chandler Rogers Quarterback Louisiana-Monroe
Paula Vaipulu Offensive line Georgia Tech
Damon Youngblood Safety Louisiana-Lafayette
High school players
Dylan Brown-Turner Linebacker South Oak Cliff
Evan Jackson Safety Houston North Shore
Kollin Lewis Cornerback Gladewater
Desmond Magiya Offensive line McKinney
Dietrich Moore Linebacker Broken Arrow (Okla.)
Matthew Moore Linebacker Aledo
Landon Sides Wide receiver Guyer
Isaac Sohn Offensive line Aledo
West Wilson Tight end/defensive end Lovejoy

Tags