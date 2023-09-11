“I fell in love with coaching staff,” Mason said. “I love coach Hodge, coach Forte and everyone on the staff. They are genuine and believe in me. The entire staff will help me develop and reach new levels.”
Mason already has an impressive resume entering his senior year at Plano. He averaged 17.6 points and 6.0 rebounds in district play last season when he was named the Offensive MVP of District 6-6A.
Mason also excelled with Max Levels, a summer AAU team sponsored by NBA guard Tyrese Maxey. His performance over the summer helped him land scholarship offers from a dozen schools.
Mason cut his list of contenders to the trio of UNT, UTA and Cal-Riverside before committing to the Mean Green.
“North Texas felt perfect on my unofficial visit,” Mason said. “My official visit sealed the deal. I was able to see the school live with everyone on campus and go to the football game. I loved the atmosphere.
“The basketball team just won the NIT. It’s buzzing.”
Staying close to home was also a factor in Mason’s decision.
“I can go see my family,” Mason said. “They can come to my games and be there for the good times as well as the bad. That’s big for me.”
UNT is entering its first season in the American Athletic Conference this fall after a decade in Conference USA.
Mason hopes to be a key part of UNT succeeding in its new league.
“Whatever they ask me to do to impact winning, I will do,” Mason said. “North Texas is moving up conferences, which is great. Helping them win in the American and get to the NCAA tournament is the goal.
“I will be able to go up against the best, which is all you can ask for.”
