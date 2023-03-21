STILLWATER, Oka. — The Grant McCasland era at North Texas will last at least one more game.
How long it endures following the semifinals of the National Invitation Tournament remains in question following yet another clutch performance from Tylor Perry.
The senior guard hit a deep 3 in overtime to provide the Mean Green the spark they needed to pull out a 65-59 win over Oklahoma State on Tuesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The win sent UNT on to face the winner of a game between Oregon and Wisconsin that was played late Tuesday night at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on March 28.
McCasland’s name has come up multiple times in connection with the opening at Texas Tech, where Mark Adams recently stepped down. Multiple reports on Tuesday said McCasland is the leading candidate for the job.
“I just know that there are a lot of people recruiting our guys, too,” McCasland said after the game. “It doesn’t mean that they are leaving. We have a special thing going here. I’m thankful to be a part of it.”
UNT (29-7) won a Conference USA title in three straight seasons before that run was snapped this year. The Mean Green vowed to capitalize on another opportunity to win a championship in the NIT and have now won three straight games in the event.
UNT set the goal to get to Las Vegas before the NIT began.
“It’s for sure a gratifying feeling to get there,” Perry said. “We said, ‘We’re playing in this tournament. We might as well go win it.’”
The senior brought that goal one step closer with the latest in a series of clutch 3s throughout his career.
UNT was locked in a 58-58 tie with OSU (20-16) in overtime when Perry did what he does best. He stepped behind the arc, shook free from a defender and drilled a deep 3.
Perry grew up in Oklahoma and had several members of his family in attendance. He went just 3-for-14 from deep but hit the one that mattered.
“I absolutely had confidence,” Perry said. “My family was here. I didn’t want to lose in front of them. I live to be on this stage and am blessed to have this opportunity.”
Perry scored the 1,000th point of his two-year UNT career after finishing with a game-high 23 against OSU.
“What can I say about Tylor Perry?” McCasland asked. “What a winner. For him to come in here win this game and score his 1,000th point was big. He’s the MVP of our league and the heart of our team. He willed us to win and made big baskets.”
OSU coach Mike Boynton Jr. and the Cowboys knew Perry would take the big shots for UNT late. The Cowboys just couldn’t find a way to stop him.
“He’s a really good player,” Boynton said. “The more range you’re able to shoot with, the more difficult it is to prepare for. He has made them consistently. I have a lot of respect for him. He carried his team.”
UNT turned to Perry after OSU missed a chance to close the Mean Green out at the end of regulation.
Woody Newton hit a 3 with 1:11 left to tie the game at 55-55. Perry missed a 3 with 41 seconds left, giving OSU a chance to take the lead late. Bryce Thompson missed a jumper with 20 seconds left.
Caleb Asberry grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 20 seconds left. The senior missed both of the ensuing free throws. Moussa Cisse grabbed the rebound on the second. The Cowboys called a timeout and got the ball to John-Michael Wright, who missed a jumper with three seconds left.
UNT capitalized on a second chance in overtime. The Mean Green cranked up the pressure defensively and held the Cowboys to four points on free throws in the extra session.
UNT’s performance defensively was all the more impressive considering the Mean Green were without Abou Ousmane. The junior forward anchors UNT inside and is averaging 11.1 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
Ousmane has missed UNT’s last two games while attending to a family matter. The Mean Green turned to Moulaye Sissoko, who responded with a double-double that included 12 points and 15 rebounds while filling the void. Both totals were career highs for Sissoko, who came into the day averaging just 1.9 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.
“We knew we were going to be in a war,” Sissoko said. “I had to put my mind to it and compete.”
Asberry led OSU with 14 points, while Cisse finished with 13 points.
That pair was no match for UNT and Perry, who helped the Mean Green put off the resolution to the question of whether McCasland will remain at UNT or head to Texas Tech for at least another few days.
“I have seen him make so many crazy shots,” McCasland said. “He works really hard, but also has a gift for putting the ball in the hole. He is elusive enough to get shots off and is lethal when he does.”
